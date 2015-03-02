SYDNEY, March 2 U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session to hover close to a a one-week high as the grain drew continued support from concerns about potential damage to U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * May wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.16 a bushel, having closed up 2.5 percent on Friday when prices hit a one-week high of $5.17-3/4 a bushel. * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $10.33-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Friday when prices hit $10.38 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 12. * May corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.92-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * Protests in Brazil over freight costs continued on the weekend. The protest, now in its 11th day, is ongoing in Brazil's southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, but has waned in other agricultural states. * Wheat draws support amid concerns that cold weather across the U.S. wheat belt will damage crops. Traders said they were most concerned about the Nebraska wheat crop given a lack of snow cover. MARKET NEWS * The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows early on Monday in a subdued start to the week, while an interest rate cut in China over the weekend gave commodity currencies only a fleeting boost. * Oil fell about 1 percent after posting its first monthly rise since June, pressured by continued weakness in China's vast manufacturing sector and higher Libyan crude output. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb 1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Feb 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan 1330 U.S. Personal income Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan 1500 U.S. SM manufacturing PMI Feb Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.00 3.00 +0.58% +3.10% 517.34 50 CBOT corn 392.75 -0.50 -0.13% +1.03% 391.74 51 CBOT soy 1033.25 1.50 +0.15% +0.66% 990.76 72 CBOT rice $10.84 $0.09 +0.84% +1.69% $10.93 49 WTI crude $49.33 -$0.43 -0.86% -0.86% $49.25 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.21% USD/AUD 0.779 -0.002 -0.26% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)