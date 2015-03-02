SYDNEY, March 2 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
third consecutive session to hover close to a a one-week high as
the grain drew continued support from concerns about potential
damage to U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* May wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.16 a bushel, having
closed up 2.5 percent on Friday when prices hit a one-week high
of $5.17-3/4 a bushel.
* Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.2 percent
to $10.33-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Friday when
prices hit $10.38 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 12.
* May corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.92-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session.
* Protests in Brazil over freight costs continued on the
weekend. The protest, now in its 11th day, is ongoing in
Brazil's southern states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa
Catarina, but has waned in other agricultural states.
* Wheat draws support amid concerns that cold weather across
the U.S. wheat belt will damage crops. Traders said they were
most concerned about the Nebraska wheat crop given a lack of
snow cover.
MARKET NEWS
* The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows early on
Monday in a subdued start to the week, while an interest rate
cut in China over the weekend gave commodity currencies only a
fleeting boost.
* Oil fell about 1 percent after posting its first monthly
rise since June, pressured by continued weakness in China's vast
manufacturing sector and higher Libyan crude output.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb
1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Feb
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan
1330 U.S. Personal income Jan
1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan
1500 U.S. SM manufacturing PMI Feb
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 516.00 3.00 +0.58% +3.10% 517.34 50
CBOT corn 392.75 -0.50 -0.13% +1.03% 391.74 51
CBOT soy 1033.25 1.50 +0.15% +0.66% 990.76 72
CBOT rice $10.84 $0.09 +0.84% +1.69% $10.93 49
WTI crude $49.33 -$0.43 -0.86% -0.86% $49.25 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.21%
USD/AUD 0.779 -0.002 -0.26% -0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)