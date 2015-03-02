* CBOT wheat extends rebound from 5-month low

* Euronext premium wheat futures trade on debut

* Soybeans hover near 7-week top, Brazil truck strike eyed (Updates after European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 2 Chicago wheat rose for a third session on Monday as concern over freezing weather in U.S. grain belts pushed the market further from a near five-month low touched last week.

European wheat futures were firm in line with the U.S. trend but the focus was on the first day of trading for Euronext's premium wheat contract <0#BMS:>.

Soybean prices were little changed after touching a seven-week high earlier, as operators weighed up the impact of a truck strike in Brazil as well as harvest rain that could also hamper the flow of soybeans from the South American exporter.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel by 1216 GMT, having closed up nearly 3 percent on Friday when prices hit a one-week high of $5.23.

"Cold weather in the U.S. Plains is being watched, the March contract could break above $5.20 a bushel again," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

Frigid temperatures likely caused spotty freeze damage to winter wheat in parts of the U.S. Plains early on Friday but two storms next week should bring beneficial moisture, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday.

"Some people are sceptical about the weather risk since we've already seen several cold spells this winter in the U.S.," a European trader said. "So they're thinking it's more investment funds coming in after recent price lows and before crops come out of dormancy."

In Europe, benchmark May milling wheat on Euronext edged up 0.3 percent to 188.25 euros a tonne, after earlier hitting its highest in more than a week at 189.00 euros in the wake of the U.S. rally.

Attention was focused on the launch of Euronext's No.3 premium milling wheat contract, which has caused uncertainty in the market about how the 2015 crop will be priced.

September 2015, the first available position on the new contract, was at 190.00 euros a tonne, showing a 4 euro premium against the same position on the older contract.

"The price spread makes sense given the higher quality specifications and is pretty much as expected," the trader said.

CBOT March soybeans inched up 0.1 percent to 10.31-3/4 a bushel, after earlier rising to $10.37-1/4, a highest spot price since Jan. 12.

Brazilian police cracked down on striking truckers on Sunday, arresting protesters and ending roadblocks in all but two states after demonstrations turned violent and slowed food deliveries in Latin America's largest economy.

Despite the easing of the road disruption, traders said rainfall that was slowing the Brazilian harvest was maintaining short-term concerns about export supply.

CBOT March corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.83-1/2 a bushel.

(Editing by William Hardy)