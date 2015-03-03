SINGAPORE, March 3 Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday after suffering its biggest daily loss in more than two month in the last session on pressure from a lack of demand for pricy U.S. supplies. Soybeans inched up after declining 1.7 percent on Monday although gains were capped by easing concerns over Brazilian supply disruptions. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat fell 2.5 percent on Monday, its biggest loss since December 24, following news that top importer Egypt had snapped up 110,000 tonnes of Russian and Ukrainian supplies in its latest tender. * Recent snow in the U.S. Plains and Midwest provided a protective blanket for the dormant crop in key production areas, calming fears about freeze damage and causing some investors to take a risk premium out of the market. More snow was forecast, which will further boost soil moisture. * Condition ratings for the Kansas hard red winter wheat crop slipped amid bitter cold temperatures in February but still remained in mostly good shape as the crop heads into the late stage of dormancy, according to the state crop report on Monday. * In the largest producer of the main U.S. bread wheat, crop ratings fell to 44 percent good to excellent as of March 1, down 2 percentage points from January. * Brazil's truckers continued their protests on Monday but road blockages were down to 24 from 99 a week ago. The government cracked down on protesters and promised to implement a law to lower toll costs. * The USDA said weekly export inspections of soybeans fell to 635,164 tonnes in the latest week, below forecasts for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered close to an 11-year high against a basket of currencies while Asian shares firmed in early trade on Tuesday, with sentiment bolstered by another record day on Wall Street. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Jan 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb 1830 U.S. Vehicle sales Feb Prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.75 0.75 +0.15% +0.05% 516.83 43 CBOT corn 389.50 1.50 +0.39% +0.19% 391.63 43 CBOT soy 1015.00 1.25 +0.12% -1.12% 990.15 55 CBOT rice $10.75 -$0.05 -0.46% +0.84% $10.93 48 WTI crude $49.89 $0.30 +0.60% +0.26% $49.26 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.776 -0.005 -0.61% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)