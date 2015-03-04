SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Wednesday snapping two sessions of losses on bargain
buying and news of a strike by framers in Argentina, although
gains were capped by a weakening truckers protest in Brazil.
Wheat fell amid lacklustre demand for U.S. wheat and
prospects of higher production of the winter crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Only a handful of roads remained blocked in Brazil on
Tuesday as truck drivers focused their grievances on Brasilia
and a key highway in top soy state Mato Grosso opened after two
weeks of protests.
* There were seven protests over rising freight costs
affecting federal highways, down from 18 on Monday and well
below peaks of more than 100 a week ago, police said.
* However, Argentina's main growers organization said
farmers there will suspend grain sales for three days to protest
export quotas.
* The strike could limit the flow of agricultural products,
pushing export demand to the United States and underpinning
prices.
* Plentiful global grain supplies, coupled with a strong
dollar that expanded the competitive disadvantage of U.S.
supplies in global markets, continues to anchor prices.
* U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several
international tenders with cheaper supplies from Europe
cornering the business.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S.
economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later this
week for fresh direction clues.
* U.S. crude held on to overnight gains to stay above $50 a
barrel on Wednesday, supported by geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East and a rise in Saudi oil prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Feb
0850 France Markit services PMI Feb
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Feb
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb
Grains prices at 0130 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 504.75 -1.25 -0.25% -1.61% 515.93 43
CBOT corn 391.25 0.25 +0.06% -0.51% 391.43 50
CBOT soy 1014.00 1.75 +0.17% -1.72% 990.78 54
CBOT rice $10.70 $0.08 +0.71% -0.42% $10.90 38
WTI crude $50.61 $0.09 +0.18% +2.06% $49.43 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 +0.03% -0.05%
USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.06% +0.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)