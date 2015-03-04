SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday snapping two sessions of losses on bargain buying and news of a strike by framers in Argentina, although gains were capped by a weakening truckers protest in Brazil. Wheat fell amid lacklustre demand for U.S. wheat and prospects of higher production of the winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Only a handful of roads remained blocked in Brazil on Tuesday as truck drivers focused their grievances on Brasilia and a key highway in top soy state Mato Grosso opened after two weeks of protests. * There were seven protests over rising freight costs affecting federal highways, down from 18 on Monday and well below peaks of more than 100 a week ago, police said. * However, Argentina's main growers organization said farmers there will suspend grain sales for three days to protest export quotas. * The strike could limit the flow of agricultural products, pushing export demand to the United States and underpinning prices. * Plentiful global grain supplies, coupled with a strong dollar that expanded the competitive disadvantage of U.S. supplies in global markets, continues to anchor prices. * U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several international tenders with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering the business. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later this week for fresh direction clues. * U.S. crude held on to overnight gains to stay above $50 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a rise in Saudi oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Feb 0850 France Markit services PMI Feb 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Feb 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 504.75 -1.25 -0.25% -1.61% 515.93 43 CBOT corn 391.25 0.25 +0.06% -0.51% 391.43 50 CBOT soy 1014.00 1.75 +0.17% -1.72% 990.78 54 CBOT rice $10.70 $0.08 +0.71% -0.42% $10.90 38 WTI crude $50.61 $0.09 +0.18% +2.06% $49.43 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 +0.03% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.06% +0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)