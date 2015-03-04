* Soy falls as Brazilian truckers strike weakens
* Wheat under pressure, lack of demand for U.S. supply
* Argentine farmers to halt crop sales for 3 days
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. soybean futures extended
losses on Wednesday as a truckers strike in Brazil weakened,
easing supply concerns, although news that farmers in Argentina
were planning a three-day strike put a floor under prices.
Wheat fell amid lacklustre demand for U.S. grain and
prospects of higher production of the winter crop.
"U.S. wheat is overpriced, it hasn't been able to compete in
an environment where global supply is abundant and buyers can
just pick and choose," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
"Overall the story is of lower prices across grains and
oilseeds," Ziebell added.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.5 percent to
$5.03-1/2 a bushel by 0253 GMT. May soybeans dipped 0.1
percent to $10.11-1/4 a bushel, down for a third session.
Only a handful of roads remained blocked in Brazil on
Tuesday as truck drivers focused their grievances on Brasilia
and a key highway in top soy state Mato Grosso opened after two
weeks of protests.
There were seven protests over rising freight costs
affecting federal highways, down from 18 on Monday and well
below peaks of more than 100 a week ago, police said.
But Argentina's main growers organization said farmers will
suspend grain sales for three days to protest export quotas and
other government policies they say hurt profits.
This could limit the flow of agricultural products, pushing
export demand to the United States and aid prices.
Plentiful global grain supplies, coupled with a strong
dollar that expanded the competitive disadvantage of U.S.
supplies in global markets, however, continue to anchor prices.
The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a basket of
major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S.
economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later this
week for fresh direction clues.
U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several
international tenders with cheaper supplies from Europe
cornering the business.
Grains prices at 0253 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 503.50 -2.50 -0.49% -1.85% 515.89 43
CBOT corn 390.25 -0.75 -0.19% -0.76% 391.40 48
CBOT soy 1011.25 -1.00 -0.10% -1.99% 990.68 52
CBOT rice $10.67 $0.04 +0.42% -0.70% $10.90 38
WTI crude $50.62 $0.10 +0.20% +2.08% $49.43 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 +0.02% -0.06%
USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.09% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
