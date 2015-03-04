* Soy falls as Brazilian truckers strike weakens

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. soybean futures extended losses on Wednesday as a truckers strike in Brazil weakened, easing supply concerns, although news that farmers in Argentina were planning a three-day strike put a floor under prices.

Wheat fell amid lacklustre demand for U.S. grain and prospects of higher production of the winter crop.

"U.S. wheat is overpriced, it hasn't been able to compete in an environment where global supply is abundant and buyers can just pick and choose," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"Overall the story is of lower prices across grains and oilseeds," Ziebell added.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.5 percent to $5.03-1/2 a bushel by 0253 GMT. May soybeans dipped 0.1 percent to $10.11-1/4 a bushel, down for a third session.

Only a handful of roads remained blocked in Brazil on Tuesday as truck drivers focused their grievances on Brasilia and a key highway in top soy state Mato Grosso opened after two weeks of protests.

There were seven protests over rising freight costs affecting federal highways, down from 18 on Monday and well below peaks of more than 100 a week ago, police said.

But Argentina's main growers organization said farmers will suspend grain sales for three days to protest export quotas and other government policies they say hurt profits.

This could limit the flow of agricultural products, pushing export demand to the United States and aid prices.

Plentiful global grain supplies, coupled with a strong dollar that expanded the competitive disadvantage of U.S. supplies in global markets, however, continue to anchor prices.

The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later this week for fresh direction clues.

U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several international tenders with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering the business.

Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.50 -2.50 -0.49% -1.85% 515.89 43 CBOT corn 390.25 -0.75 -0.19% -0.76% 391.40 48 CBOT soy 1011.25 -1.00 -0.10% -1.99% 990.68 52 CBOT rice $10.67 $0.04 +0.42% -0.70% $10.90 38 WTI crude $50.62 $0.10 +0.20% +2.08% $49.43 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 +0.02% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.09% +0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)