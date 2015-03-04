* Soybeans fall as Brazilian truck strike weakens * Wheat down as strong dollar may hit U.S. exports * Argentine farmers to halt crop sales for 3 days (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. soybean prices dropped on Wednesday as the impact of a truckers' strike in Brazil diminished, easing concerns about disruption to Brazilian exports, but news that Argentine farmers plan a three-day sales strike limited falls. Wheat fell under combined pressure from a stronger dollar, which makes U.S. grain more expensive on world markets, and an improving outlook for the U.S. winter wheat crop. "The stronger dollar and the receding impact of the truck drivers' strike in Brazil are the main factors weakening grain and soybean prices today," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "It now looks less likely that the strike will seriously disrupt Brazil's soybean exports and attention is returning to the fact that Brazil is now harvesting a record soybean crop." Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $10.07-1/2 a bushel at 1045 GMT, down for a third session. May wheat fell 0.9 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel. May corn was down 0.4 percent at $3.89-1/4 a bushel. Argentine farmers said they will suspend grain sales for three days to protest against export quotas and other government policies. This could push export demand to the United States and support prices. "News about the possible sales strike by Argentine farmers is limiting soybean price falls but the market needs more details about exactly what the strike will involve," Rijkers said. The dollar, bolstered by rises in U.S. government bond yields this week, hit its highest since September 2003 against a basket of currencies. U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several recent international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales. "U.S. Gulf soft red winter wheat is about $12 more expensive than EU wheat in fob terms and is not looking competitive for upcoming international tenders," one German trader said. "The stronger dollar will make the outlook even worse." Rijkers added: "Corn does not currently have much of its own price impetus and is following the weakness in wheat and soybeans." Grains prices at 1041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 -4.75 -0.94% +0.25% 514.84 39 CBOT corn 389.25 -1.75 -0.45% +0.32% 391.10 48 CBOT soy 1007.50 -4.75 -0.47% -0.62% 991.49 49 CBOT rice $10.70 $0.08 +0.71% -0.88% $10.87 43 WTI crude $50.72 $0.20 +0.40% +2.28% $49.43 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.126 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by David Goodman)