SINGAPORE, March 5 Chicago wheat prices fell for a second session on Thursday to the lowest in a week, pressured by weak demand for expensive U.S. supplies and improved crop prospects around the Black Sea. Soybeans slid for a fourth straight session to their lowest in almost three weeks on easing concerns over South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several recent international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales. The stronger dollar further dampened export hopes. * Russian farmers have started their spring grain sowing campaign with prospects for the 2015 crop brighter than first thought, its agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. * Russia, one of the main key wheat exporters to North Africa and the Middle East, needs a good crop after a sharp drop in the rouble boosted domestic food prices. * South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market with beans as record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease. * Brazilian police said only four highway roadblocks remained on Wednesday, down from 100 nationwide a week earlier as truck drivers demanded lower diesel fuel prices. * The market has downplayed news that Argentine farmers will suspend grain sales for three days to protest against export quotas and other government policies. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a drop in ethanol output last week to the lowest since October, but stocks of the corn-based biofuel also declined, a supportive factor for corn. * Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 5,000 wheat contracts and were net even in corn. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central Bank's policy meeting. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Jan 1245 European Central Bank releases outcome of policy meeting 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan Prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.00 -4.00 -0.81% -2.77% 513.23 32 CBOT corn 388.25 -1.25 -0.32% -0.70% 390.83 46 CBOT soy 993.25 -0.75 -0.08% -1.88% 991.29 40 CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.06 -0.56% +0.38% $10.84 46 WTI crude $51.62 $0.09 +0.17% +2.18% $49.58 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 $0.000 +0.02% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.12% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)