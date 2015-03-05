* Wheat falls for 2nd day to lowest since Feb. 26

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 5 Chicago wheat futures fell for a second session on Thursday to the lowest in a week, pressured by sluggish demand for expensive U.S. supplies and improved crop prospects around the Black Sea.

Soybeans dipped to their lowest in almost three weeks on easing concerns over South American supplies, before steadying after three straight losing sessions.

"The greenback's strength remains the main issue for U.S. wheat prices," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Traders are now less worried about disruption from Brazilian logistical issues. The whole market knows, the South American pair (Brazil and Argentina) will have plenty of soybeans available to sell."

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell almost 1 percent to $4.91-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since Feb. 26, while soybeans slipped to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since Feb. 13, before recovering to be up 0.2 percent at $9.96 a bushel. Corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel, down for a second day.

U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several recent international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales. The stronger dollar further dampened export hopes.

The dollar climbed to a fresh 11-1/2-year high on Wednesday, boosted by strong U.S. private-sector jobs growth ahead of the launch of quantitative easing by the European Central Bank.

Russian farmers have started their spring grain sowing campaign with prospects for the 2015 crop brighter than first thought, its agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia, one of the main key wheat exporters to North Africa and the Middle East, needs a good crop after a sharp drop in the rouble boosted domestic food prices.

South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market with beans as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease.

Brazilian police said only four highway roadblocks remained on Wednesday, down from 100 nationwide a week earlier as truck drivers demanded lower diesel prices.

The market has downplayed news that Argentine farmers will suspend grain sales for three days to protest against export quotas and other government policies.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a drop in ethanol output last week to the lowest since October, but stocks of the corn-based biofuel also declined, a supportive factor for corn.

Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 5,000 wheat contracts and were net even in corn.

Prices at 0158 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.00 -4.00 -0.81% -2.77% 513.23 31 CBOT corn 388.50 -1.00 -0.26% -0.64% 390.83 46 CBOT soy 996.00 2.00 +0.20% -1.61% 991.38 40 CBOT rice $10.69 -$0.04 -0.37% +0.56% $10.84 46 WTI crude $51.77 $0.24 +0.47% +2.47% $49.59 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 $0.000 -0.04% -0.90% USD/AUD 0.781 0.000 -0.03% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)