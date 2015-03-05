* Wheat falls for 2nd day as dollar strengthens
* Soybeans edge up after falling to three-week low
By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, March 5 Chicago wheat futures fell for a
second session on Thursday, pressured by the stronger dollar, which made U.S.
supplies more expensive in world markets, and improved crop prospects for Black
Sea exporters.
Soybeans dipped to their lowest in almost three weeks on easing concerns
about a truck strike disrupting Brazilian exports, before steadying after three
straight losing sessions.
"The greenback's strength remains the main issue for U.S. wheat prices,"
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, said in a note.
"Traders are now less worried about disruption from Brazilian logistical
issues. The whole market knows the South American pair (Brazil and Argentina)
will have plenty of soybeans available to sell."
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.93-3/4 a
bushel at 1120 GMT after touching $4.91-1/4, the lowest since Feb. 26. May
soybeans earlier fell to $9.91 a bushel, the weakest since Feb. 13, before
recovering to rise 0.1 percent to $9.95-3/4 a bushel.
Corn was down 0.1 percent at $3.89 a bushel, following wheat down.
"Soybeans saw some bargain hunting on concern that there could still be some
shipping delays from Brazil as the country struggles to clear the backlog of
shipments after the Brazilian truck drivers' strike," one European trader said.
U.S. wheat has failed to win business in several recent international
tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales. The stronger dollar
further dampened export hopes on Thursday.
The dollar climbed to a fresh 11-1/2-year high on Thursday, boosted by
strong U.S. private-sector jobs growth before the launch of quantitative easing
by the European Central Bank.
Russian farmers have started their spring grain sowing campaign with
prospects for the 2015 crop brighter than first thought, Russia's agriculture
ministry said on Wednesday. Prospects for a big harvest could mean Russia makes
an early return to export markets.
South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market with beans
as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease as a truck drivers' strike
in Brazil petered out.
Brazilian police said only four highway roadblocks remained on Wednesday,
down from 100 nationwide a week earlier, easing fears Brazil's record soybean
crop now being harvested could not be immediately shipped out.
"The soybean market is under pressure on record crop perspectives, even if
the production has been cut compared to first estimates it is still a record,"
French consultants Agritel said in a note.
Traders downplayed news that Argentine farmers will suspend grain sales for
three days to protest against export quotas and other government policies,
saying three days would not be a major issue in global terms.
Grains prices at 1120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 494.00 -2.00 -0.40% -2.37% 513.30 32
CBOT corn 389.00 -0.50 -0.13% -0.51% 390.85 48
CBOT soy 995.25 1.25 +0.13% -1.68% 991.36 39
CBOT rice $10.62 -$0.10 -0.98% -0.05% $10.84 46
WTI crude $52.19 $0.66 +1.28% +3.31% $49.60 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.1053
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by Andrew Heavens)