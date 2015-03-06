SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Friday but is on track for its biggest weekly decline since
September as ample global supplies and a stronger dollar put
pressure on prices.
Soybeans were largely unchanged with the most active May
contract down 4.5 percent this week as record South American
supplies pose stiff competitive to the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat was up 0.4 percent in early trade but down
nearly six percent for the week, hovering near a five-month low.
* U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as European
exporters such as France and Germany win business in key
importers the Middle East and Africa. French wheat has made it
to Asia as well, with Bangladesh snapping up cargoes.
* South American soybean producers are expected to flood the
market as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease
after a truck drivers' strike in Brazil petered out.
* Prices have fallen as the market discounts a premium that
had been added to account for the strike.
* Traders are watching Argentina where some of the country's
northern soy-growing areas were flooded by heavy rains in the
past week, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday,
warning that it may lower its 57-million-tonne 2014/15 harvest
forecast in the coming weeks.
* The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top
supplier of soyoil and soymeal livestock feed.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held at
previous levels on Thursday, underpinned by steady export demand
from regular U.S. customers and firm CIF barge basis values,
traders said.
* U.S. corn prices at the Gulf are above Ukrainian corn
prices and costs for some Argentine shipments, which has
attracted buying interest from price-sensitive importers such as
South Korea. But routine U.S. corn buyers such as Japan, Mexico
and smaller markets in Latin America are supporting U.S. corn
export volumes.
* Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade
wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds sold
6,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was in high demand in Asia on Friday as bulls
wagered a looming U.S. jobs report would add to the chance of
rate hikes there, even as the European Central Bank embarks on a
trillion euro campaign of bond-buying.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Jan
0745 France Trade data Jan
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q4
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
Prices at 0141 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.25 1.75 +0.36% -2.77% 511.19 26
CBOT corn 389.00 -1.50 -0.38% -0.13% 390.78 47
CBOT soy 985.75 0.25 +0.03% -0.83% 991.26 35
CBOT rice $10.62 $0.03 +0.24% -0.98% $10.81 40
WTI crude $51.13 $0.37 +0.73% -0.78% $49.72 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.000 -0.03% -0.47%
USD/AUD 0.779 0.001 +0.12% -0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)