SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday but is on track for its biggest weekly decline since September as ample global supplies and a stronger dollar put pressure on prices. Soybeans were largely unchanged with the most active May contract down 4.5 percent this week as record South American supplies pose stiff competitive to the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat was up 0.4 percent in early trade but down nearly six percent for the week, hovering near a five-month low. * U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as European exporters such as France and Germany win business in key importers the Middle East and Africa. French wheat has made it to Asia as well, with Bangladesh snapping up cargoes. * South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease after a truck drivers' strike in Brazil petered out. * Prices have fallen as the market discounts a premium that had been added to account for the strike. * Traders are watching Argentina where some of the country's northern soy-growing areas were flooded by heavy rains in the past week, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, warning that it may lower its 57-million-tonne 2014/15 harvest forecast in the coming weeks. * The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top supplier of soyoil and soymeal livestock feed. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held at previous levels on Thursday, underpinned by steady export demand from regular U.S. customers and firm CIF barge basis values, traders said. * U.S. corn prices at the Gulf are above Ukrainian corn prices and costs for some Argentine shipments, which has attracted buying interest from price-sensitive importers such as South Korea. But routine U.S. corn buyers such as Japan, Mexico and smaller markets in Latin America are supporting U.S. corn export volumes. * Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds sold 6,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was in high demand in Asia on Friday as bulls wagered a looming U.S. jobs report would add to the chance of rate hikes there, even as the European Central Bank embarks on a trillion euro campaign of bond-buying. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Jan 0745 France Trade data Jan 1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q4 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb 1330 U.S. International trade Jan Prices at 0141 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 1.75 +0.36% -2.77% 511.19 26 CBOT corn 389.00 -1.50 -0.38% -0.13% 390.78 47 CBOT soy 985.75 0.25 +0.03% -0.83% 991.26 35 CBOT rice $10.62 $0.03 +0.24% -0.98% $10.81 40 WTI crude $51.13 $0.37 +0.73% -0.78% $49.72 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.000 -0.03% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.779 0.001 +0.12% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)