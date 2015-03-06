* Wheat down almost 6 pct this week, most since September

* Poor demand, strong dollar weigh on U.S. products (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. wheat rose on Friday, but the market is on track for its biggest weekly decline since September as ample global supplies and a stronger dollar put pressure on prices.

Soybeans were largely unchanged with the most active May contract down 4.5 percent this week as record South American supplies pose stiff competitive to the United States.

"We have seen big drop in wheat prices this week as export demand for U.S. supplies is being challenged by a stronger dollar. May wheat contract could fall to $4.60 next week," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Even soybean, corn exports from the U.S. are taking a hit."

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.5 percent to $4.82-3/4 a bushel, but is down nearly 6 percent for the week.

U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as European exporters such as France and Germany win business in key importers the Middle East and Africa. French wheat has made it to Asia as well, with Bangladesh snapping up cargoes.

Soybeans have dropped 4.5 percent this week while corn is down 1.1 percent.

South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease after a truck drivers' strike in Brazil petered out.

Prices have fallen as the market discounts a premium that had been added to account for the strike.

Traders are watching Argentina where some of the country's northern soy-growing areas were flooded by heavy rains in the past week. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said it may lower its 57-million-tonne 2014/15 harvest forecast in the coming weeks.

The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top supplier of soyoil and soymeal livestock feed.

Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were underpinned by steady export demand from regular U.S. customers and firm CIF barge basis values, traders said.

U.S. corn prices at the Gulf are above Ukrainian corn prices and costs for some Argentine shipments, which has attracted buying interest from price-sensitive importers such as South Korea. But routine U.S. corn buyers such as Japan, Mexico and smaller markets in Latin America are supporting U.S. corn export volumes.

Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds sold 6,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn.

Prices at 0329 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.75 2.25 +0.47% -2.67% 511.21 26 CBOT corn 388.75 -1.75 -0.45% -0.19% 390.78 47 CBOT soy 986.50 1.00 +0.10% -0.75% 991.28 36 CBOT rice $10.61 $0.01 +0.14% -1.07% $10.81 40 WTI crude $51.08 $0.32 +0.63% -0.87% $49.71 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.779 0.001 +0.18% -0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)