* CBOT wheat down 6 pct this week, dollar dents export hopes
* Soybeans down for fifth session, S. America supply weighs
* Hesitant market awaits U.S. jobs data, USDA crop report
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. wheat hit new
contract lows on Friday and was on course for a weekly loss of 6
percent as a continuing rally in the dollar dented export
prospects.
Soybeans eased for a fifth straight session to a new
three-week low as easing disruption from a truckers' strike in
Brazil kept the focus on an expected bumper harvest in South
America that could curb U.S. exports.
Corn also inched lower as the dollar dimmed export hopes for
the feed grain.
But movements across crop markets were limited as investors
awaited U.S. jobs data and started to look ahead to March 10
supply/demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat edged up 0.3 percent
to $4.81-3/4 a bushel in hesitant trade, after earlier slipping
to a contract low of $4.79-1/2.
"We have seen big drop in wheat prices this week as export
demand for U.S. supplies is being challenged by a stronger
dollar," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Even soybean, corn exports from the U.S. are taking a hit."
U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as European
exporters such as France and Germany win demand in the Middle
East and Africa, aided by euro weakness.
The dollar hit an 11-year high against a range of currencies
and a new 11-1/2 year peak against the euro while markets
awaited the February jobs figures in the United States.
But some analysts said U.S. wheat might find a footing.
"U.S. wheat was too expensive but at $4.80 we don't see much
reason to go lower unless the USDA report throws up a surprise,"
Alexis Poullain of French consultancy Agritel said.
"Russia's announcement of a potential 100 million tonne
grain crop encouraged the price drop. But that would be a very
good year and they started with mixed sowings, so it is really
credible?"
Russia's agriculture minister gave the crop forecast on
Wednesday, citing better than expected prospects as spring
sowing gets underway.
CBOT May soybeans ticked down 0.1 percent to $9.84-3/4
taking their weekly drop to 4.6 percent. May corn was off
0.7 percent at $3.87-3/4, down 1.4 percent over the week.
South American soybean producers are expected to flood the
market as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease
after a truck drivers' strike in Brazil petered out.
