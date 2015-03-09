SYDNEY, March 9 U.S. wheat rose 1 percent on Monday to extend gains into a second consecutive session as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 1 percent to $4.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.42 percent on Friday after hitting a contract low earlier in the session. * May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.86-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * May corn fell 0.32 percent to $3.87-1/4, having slid 1.2 percent in the previous session. * U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as European exporters such as France and Germany win demand in the Middle East and Africa, aided by euro weakness. * Soybeans remain under pressure as easing disruption from a truckers' strike in Brazil kept the focus on an expected bumper harvest in South America that could curb U.S. exports. * Investors looked ahead to March 10 supply/demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted to a fresh 11-year high against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, remaining in favour as markets wagered the Federal Reserve might lift interest rates sooner rather than later. * U.S. crude futures eased on Monday as the dollar strengthened and after OPEC's head said the group should not cut output to "subsidise" higher-cost shale. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Jan 0930 Euro zone Sentix index March 1400 U.S. Employment trends March Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.25 4.75 +0.98% -6.30% 551.92ing... CBOT corn 387.25 1.25 +0.32% +4.38% 401.62ing... CBOT soy 986.75 1.75 +0.18% -9.89% 1126.86ing... #VALUE! WTI crude $49.46 -$0.15 -0.30% -51.02% $101.78ing... Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 -$0.255 -19.05% -19.13% USD/AUD 0.770 -0.163 -17.46% -17.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)