By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 9 Chicago wheat rose 1 percent on Monday, bouncing back from last session's contract low on bargain hunting by end-users and short covering ahead of a key U.S. government report on global supply-demand of agricultural products.

Corn and soybeans ticked up, after last week's drop, although ample world supplies continued to pressure prices.

Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 1 percent to $4.87-1/2 a bushel by 0251 GMT after setting a contract low of $4.78-1/4 on Friday.

May soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.89-1/2 a bushel and corn added 0.5 percent to $3.87-3/4 a bushel.

"It is mainly bargain buying as U.S. wheat is pretty cheap now," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The USDA report is out soon and you have funds short in wheat. They don't want to be caught short in wheat."

Investors looked ahead to March 10 supply and demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. wheat has struggled to find business as European exporters such as France and Germany have been winning demand in the Middle East and Africa, aided by a weak euro.

But U.S. wheat has fallen enough to start getting competitive, especially the higher quality hard red winter and dark northern spring varieties, traders said.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to March. 3, data on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans.

Soybeans remain under pressure as easing disruption from a truckers' strike in Brazil kept the focus on an expected bumper harvest in South America that could curb U.S. exports.

Still, the number of ships waiting to load soy at Brazilian ports jumped 61 percent last week, as the harvest of a record crop gained pace and a 10-day truck strike finished earlier in the week still took its toll.

There were 82 ships waiting to load the oilseed along the Brazilian coast as of March 6, up from 51 a week ago, according to data provided by shipping agency Williams analyzed by Reuters.

Flooding in some of Argentina's soy-growing areas of Cordoba, Entre Rios and Santa Fe provinces has become "worrying" to the government as farmers get ready to start harvesting the 2014/15 crop, the agriculture ministry said.

Prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.50 5.00 +1.04% +1.46% 509.84 38 CBOT corn 387.75 1.75 +0.45% -0.70% 390.43 48 CBOT soy 989.50 4.50 +0.46% +0.41% 991.72 37 CBOT rice $10.44 -$0.04 -0.38% -1.51% $10.78 34 WTI crude $49.41 -$0.20 -0.40% -0.40% $49.95 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.000 -0.02% -1.70% USD/AUD 0.769 -0.002 -0.27% -1.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential