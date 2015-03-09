* U.S. wheat rises 1 pct after hitting contract low on
Friday
* Bargain buying, short covering driving wheat prices higher
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 9 Chicago wheat rose 1 percent
on Monday, bouncing back from last session's contract low on
bargain hunting by end-users and short covering ahead of a key
U.S. government report on global supply-demand of agricultural
products.
Corn and soybeans ticked up, after last week's drop,
although ample world supplies continued to pressure prices.
Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 1 percent to
$4.87-1/2 a bushel by 0251 GMT after setting a contract low of
$4.78-1/4 on Friday.
May soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.89-1/2 a bushel
and corn added 0.5 percent to $3.87-3/4 a bushel.
"It is mainly bargain buying as U.S. wheat is pretty cheap
now," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON
Commodities. "The USDA report is out soon and you have funds
short in wheat. They don't want to be caught short in wheat."
Investors looked ahead to March 10 supply and demand
estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. wheat has struggled to find business as European
exporters such as France and Germany have been winning demand in
the Middle East and Africa, aided by a weak euro.
But U.S. wheat has fallen enough to start getting
competitive, especially the higher quality hard red winter and
dark northern spring varieties, traders said.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to March. 3, data on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and
soybeans.
Soybeans remain under pressure as easing disruption from a
truckers' strike in Brazil kept the focus on an expected bumper
harvest in South America that could curb U.S. exports.
Still, the number of ships waiting to load soy at Brazilian
ports jumped 61 percent last week, as the harvest of a record
crop gained pace and a 10-day truck strike finished earlier in
the week still took its toll.
There were 82 ships waiting to load the oilseed along the
Brazilian coast as of March 6, up from 51 a week ago, according
to data provided by shipping agency Williams analyzed by
Reuters.
Flooding in some of Argentina's soy-growing areas of
Cordoba, Entre Rios and Santa Fe provinces has become "worrying"
to the government as farmers get ready to start harvesting the
2014/15 crop, the agriculture ministry said.
Prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.50 5.00 +1.04% +1.46% 509.84 38
CBOT corn 387.75 1.75 +0.45% -0.70% 390.43 48
CBOT soy 989.50 4.50 +0.46% +0.41% 991.72 37
CBOT rice $10.44 -$0.04 -0.38% -1.51% $10.78 34
WTI crude $49.41 -$0.20 -0.40% -0.40% $49.95 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.000 -0.02% -1.70%
USD/AUD 0.769 -0.002 -0.27% -1.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)