By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 9 Chicago wheat climbed almost 2 percent on Monday, bouncing off Friday's contract lows on bargain-hunting by end-users and short-covering on the eve of a closely watched U.S. government crop report.

Corn and soybeans were also higher after falling last week, supported by adjustments ahead of Tuesday's monthly supply/demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and background concerns about heavy rain in South America.

A pause in a rally by the dollar, which edged lower after setting a new 11-1/2 year high against a basket of currencies, also gave some relief to dollar-priced commodities.

Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 1.9 percent to $4.91-1/2 a bushel by 1231 GMT, pulling away from a contract low of $4.78-1/4 touched on Friday.

"It is mainly bargain buying as U.S. wheat is pretty cheap now," said Ole Houe, analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The USDA report is out soon and you have funds short in wheat. They don't want to be caught short in wheat."

U.S. wheat has struggled to find buyers as exporters in Europe such as France and Germany have been aided by a weak euro. But traders say U.S. prices have fallen enough to start becoming competitive, especially for the higher-quality hard red winter and dark northern spring varieties.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed that non-commercial traders trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans in the week to March 3, while raising their net long position in CBOT corn futures.

Investors looked ahead to the USDA's March 10 supply-and-demand report that will offer an indication about U.S. and world crop trends, including South American corn and soybean harvests.

Soybeans were under pressure last week after disruption from a truckers' strike in Brazil eased, putting the focus back on an expected bumper harvest in South America that could curb U.S. exports.

Still, there were 82 ships off Brazil waiting to load the oilseed as of March 6, up from 51 a week ago, according to data from shipping agency Williams analysed by Reuters.

Rainfall in Brazil and flooding in some of Argentina's soy-growing areas were also an underlying concern.

"Weather forecasters do not expect wet conditions in Brazil and Argentina to persist long enough to cause major issues for crop quality as higher temperatures persist and dry periods loom, but there will be some delays to field work," Tobin Gorey, Agri Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.87-1/2 a bushel and corn added 1.2 percent to $3.90-1/2 a bushel. (Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Clarke)