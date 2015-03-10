SYDNEY, March 10 U.S. corn edged lower on
Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the latest U.S.
Department of Agriculture report later in the day, though losses
were curbed by higher cash prices and concerns over production
in South America.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.1 percent to
$4.89-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.6 percent on Monday.
* May soybeans little changed at $9.93-1/2 a bushel,
having firmed 0.84 percent on Monday.
* May corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.88 a bushel, after
gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.
* Analysts predict the USDA might trim its forecast for U.S.
2014-15 soybean ending stocks from its February figure of 385
million tonnes. The average estimate among analysts surveyed by
Reuters was 376 million.
* The market remains concerned by truck driver strikes in
Brazil, potentially slowing exports from one of the world's
largest soybean exporters.
* Rainfall in Brazil and flooding in some of Argentina's
soy-growing areas were an underlying concern. In Brazil, rains
have slowed the planting of second-crop corn.
* CBOT corn drew support from firm cash values in the
interior Midwest and the U.S. Gulf as corn processors and
exporters tried to draw out grain sales from reluctant farmers.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near multi-year highs against the yen
and euro on Tuesday, initially flagging on profit taking but
quickly finding its footing again as the underlying theme of
monetary policy divergence held sway.
* Brent prices fell 2 percent on Monday pressured by
European Central Bank bond-buying, while U.S. crude rose about 1
percent on a smaller-than-expected build in inventories at the
key Cushing oil hub, leading to a narrowing gap between the two
benchmarks.
* U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday, helped by merger and
acquisitions activity, while Apple shares ended slightly higher
following the long-anticipated rollout of its watch.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Feb
0130 China Producer prices Feb
1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Feb
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jan
1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Mar
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 489.50 -0.50 -0.10% +1.45% 508.95 43
CBOT corn 388.00 -0.75 -0.19% +0.52% 390.30 52
CBOT soy 993.50 0.25 +0.03% +0.86% 992.10 45
CBOT rice $10.56 $0.03 +0.24% +0.81% $10.76 39
WTI crude $50.05 $0.05 +0.10% +0.89% $49.98 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.083 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.767 -0.003 -0.42% -0.54%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)