By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, March 10 U.S. wheat futures resumed their downward trend on Tuesday, erasing most of the previous session's gains, as plentiful global supplies weighed on prices.

Corn and soybeans also fell, giving back some of their gains from the previous session, as the market awaited the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) latest supply and demand report due to be issued at 1600 GMT.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat dipped 0.9 percent to $4.85-3/4 a bushel by 1122 GMT, having closed up 1.6 percent in the previous session on short-covering ahead of the report.

Analysts said market fundamentals remained bearish.

"People are wondering what the USDA report will say, but the reality remains that there is plenty of supply and if you are in the market for wheat, you have a lot of options," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

The USDA report due later in the day is expected to raise the estimate for 2014/15 wheat ending stocks to 699 million bushels, up from 692 million bushels in February, according to a Reuters' poll.

A drop in production in the European Union is, however, anticipated in 2015/16 with the European Commission forecasting on Monday that soft wheat production would fall to 141.5 million tonnes, down from 148.2 million.

"The crop volume looks set to fall 5 percent short of last year's, primarily on account of a smaller acreage. All the same, this would still constitute the third-highest crop ever recorded. Overall, growing conditions in the EU are still described as good," Commerzbank said in a market note.

May milling wheat in Paris fell 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent to 186.25 euros a tonne.

CBOT May corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.87-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Corn had drawn support from firm cash values in the Midwest and the U.S. Gulf as corn processors and exporters tried to draw out grain sales from reluctant farmers.

CBOT May soybeans fell 0.45 percent to $9.88-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.84 percent on Monday.

Losses in soybeans remain capped by uncertainty surrounding the USDA estimate, analysts said.

Analysts predict the USDA will trim its forecast for U.S. 2014/15 soybean ending stocks to 376 million bushels, down from the February figure of 385 million bushels. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Pravin Char)