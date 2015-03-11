SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over dry
weather underpinned gains, offsetting downward pressure from
sluggish demand for U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.6 percent to
$4.96-1/4 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $4.97 a
bushel, the highest since March 4. Wheat closed up 0.7 percent
on Tuesday.
* May soybeans little changed at $9.84 a bushel,
having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
* May corn little changed at $3.87-3/4 a bushel,
having slid 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* USDA in its March supply/demand report left its forecast
for U.S. 2014/15 ending stocks unchanged at 385 million bushels,
above an average of analyst estimates of 376 million.
* The government raised its forecast for global soy ending
stocks to 89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million last month.
* Wheat draws some support as the U.S. winter crop starts to
emerge from dormancy amid dry conditions in parts of the Plains.
* USDA left its U.S. wheat export forecast unchanged at 900
million bushels, a five-year low.
* USDA cut its corn domestic ending stocks forecast to 1.777
billion bushels, down 50 million from last month.
* A suspected case of avian influenza has been identified in
poultry in Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and
home to Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's biggest chicken
company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a fresh 12-year low early on Wednesday,
extending a broad decline just days after the European Central
Bank kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying program.
* A rallying dollar sent oil prices sharply lower on
Tuesday, with Brent falling more than U.S. crude as players took
profits on recent highs in Brent's premium, traders said.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its
biggest decline in two months, on increasing views the Federal
Reserve may raise rates as soon as June.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output Feb
0530 China Retail sales Feb
0530 China Urban investment Feb
1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 U.S. Federal budget Feb
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.25 3.00 +0.61% +1.28% 508.38 45
CBOT corn 387.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.26% 390.23 49
CBOT soy 984.00 -0.50 -0.05% -0.93% 992.07 38
CBOT rice $10.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.43% $10.76 38
WTI crude $48.83 $0.54 +1.12% -2.34% $50.00 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.071 $0.001 +0.10% -1.31%
USD/AUD 0.764 0.002 +0.28% -0.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)