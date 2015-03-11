SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over dry weather underpinned gains, offsetting downward pressure from sluggish demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.6 percent to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $4.97 a bushel, the highest since March 4. Wheat closed up 0.7 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans little changed at $9.84 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * May corn little changed at $3.87-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.2 percent in the previous session. * USDA in its March supply/demand report left its forecast for U.S. 2014/15 ending stocks unchanged at 385 million bushels, above an average of analyst estimates of 376 million. * The government raised its forecast for global soy ending stocks to 89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million last month. * Wheat draws some support as the U.S. winter crop starts to emerge from dormancy amid dry conditions in parts of the Plains. * USDA left its U.S. wheat export forecast unchanged at 900 million bushels, a five-year low. * USDA cut its corn domestic ending stocks forecast to 1.777 billion bushels, down 50 million from last month. * A suspected case of avian influenza has been identified in poultry in Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's biggest chicken company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to a fresh 12-year low early on Wednesday, extending a broad decline just days after the European Central Bank kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying program. * A rallying dollar sent oil prices sharply lower on Tuesday, with Brent falling more than U.S. crude as players took profits on recent highs in Brent's premium, traders said. * U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest decline in two months, on increasing views the Federal Reserve may raise rates as soon as June. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output Feb 0530 China Retail sales Feb 0530 China Urban investment Feb 1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks 1800 U.S. Federal budget Feb Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.25 3.00 +0.61% +1.28% 508.38 45 CBOT corn 387.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.26% 390.23 49 CBOT soy 984.00 -0.50 -0.05% -0.93% 992.07 38 CBOT rice $10.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.43% $10.76 38 WTI crude $48.83 $0.54 +1.12% -2.34% $50.00 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 $0.001 +0.10% -1.31% USD/AUD 0.764 0.002 +0.28% -0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)