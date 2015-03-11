* Wheat extends gains to four consecutive session
* Soybeans recoup nearly all losses in previous session
* Corn firms as USDA estimates in focus
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. wheat rose 1.5 percent to
hit a one-week high, extending its four-day gains to nearly 4
percent as concerns over dry weather in key U.S. growing regions
provided support.
Soybeans rose, recouping nearly all the losses from the
previous session, while corn also firmed.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures moved further away
from Friday's contract low to trade at $5.00-3/4 a bushel, just
below the session high of $5.01-3/4 a bushel, the highest since
March 4.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect only light
precipitation in dry-ish U.S. winter wheat regions over the next
week or so," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.
"The market remains a little on edge, especially given
traders were probably positioned for a largish hard red winter
wheat crop in the U.S."
Underpinned by dry weather concerns, wheat has risen more
than 4 percent over the last four sessions.
Firmer prices will likely slow U.S. exports, which are
already uncompetitively priced for global buyers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its March
supply/demand report on Wednesday left its wheat export forecast
unchanged at 900 million bushels, a five-year low.
May soybeans rose 0.8 percent to $9.92 a bushel,
having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
USDA left its forecast for U.S. 2014/15 ending stocks
unchanged at 385 million bushels, above an average of analyst
estimates of 376 million.
The government raised its forecast for global soy ending
stocks to 89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million last month.
May corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.90 a bushel, having
slid 0.2 percent in the previous session.
USDA cut its corn domestic ending stocks forecast to 1.777
billion bushels, down 50 million from last month.
Grains prices at 0152 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 500.75 7.50 +1.52% +2.19% 508.53 51
CBOT corn 390.00 2.00 +0.52% +0.32% 390.30 49
CBOT soy 992.00 7.50 +0.76% -0.13% 992.33 38
CBOT rice $10.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.43% $10.76 38
WTI crude $48.99 $0.70 +1.45% -2.02% $50.01 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.070 $0.001 +0.07% -1.35%
USD/AUD 0.764 0.002 +0.21% -0.86%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)