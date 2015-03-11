* Wheat extends gains to four consecutive session * Soybeans recoup nearly all losses in previous session * Corn firms as USDA estimates in focus By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. wheat rose 1.5 percent to hit a one-week high, extending its four-day gains to nearly 4 percent as concerns over dry weather in key U.S. growing regions provided support. Soybeans rose, recouping nearly all the losses from the previous session, while corn also firmed. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures moved further away from Friday's contract low to trade at $5.00-3/4 a bushel, just below the session high of $5.01-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 4. "Weather forecasters continue to expect only light precipitation in dry-ish U.S. winter wheat regions over the next week or so," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. "The market remains a little on edge, especially given traders were probably positioned for a largish hard red winter wheat crop in the U.S." Underpinned by dry weather concerns, wheat has risen more than 4 percent over the last four sessions. Firmer prices will likely slow U.S. exports, which are already uncompetitively priced for global buyers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its March supply/demand report on Wednesday left its wheat export forecast unchanged at 900 million bushels, a five-year low. May soybeans rose 0.8 percent to $9.92 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday. USDA left its forecast for U.S. 2014/15 ending stocks unchanged at 385 million bushels, above an average of analyst estimates of 376 million. The government raised its forecast for global soy ending stocks to 89.53 million tonnes from 89.26 million last month. May corn rose 0.5 percent to $3.90 a bushel, having slid 0.2 percent in the previous session. USDA cut its corn domestic ending stocks forecast to 1.777 billion bushels, down 50 million from last month. Grains prices at 0152 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.75 7.50 +1.52% +2.19% 508.53 51 CBOT corn 390.00 2.00 +0.52% +0.32% 390.30 49 CBOT soy 992.00 7.50 +0.76% -0.13% 992.33 38 CBOT rice $10.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.43% $10.76 38 WTI crude $48.99 $0.70 +1.45% -2.02% $50.01 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.070 $0.001 +0.07% -1.35% USD/AUD 0.764 0.002 +0.21% -0.86% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)