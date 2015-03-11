* Wheat extends gains into fourth consecutive session * Dryness in U.S. Plains supports * Soybean firm on Brazilian harvest cut * Corn firms as USDA estimates tighter stocks (Writes through after start of European trading, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Colin Packham HAMBURG/SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. wheat rose 1.5 percent to a one-week high on Wednesday, extending four-day gains to around 4 percent, supported by concern about dry weather in U.S. growing regions. Soybeans rose after forecasts of crop losses in exporter Brazil while corn firmed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday estimated tighter inventories. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 1.3 percent to $4.99-3/4 a bushel at 1137 GMT, just below the session high of $5.02 a bushel, the highest since Mar. 4. May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday. May corn rose 1.3 percent to $3.93-1/4 a bushel. "Wheat is being supported by concern about dry weather in the U.S. Plains which is encouraging some fund investors to take more positions and undertake short-covering," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "There is also the impact of the small downgrades in wheat ending stocks in Tuesday's report from the USDA." "This is overriding the impact of the stronger dollar today, which would normally weaken prices as U.S. wheat exports are made more expensive in export markets." The USDA's estimates of U.S. wheat 2014/15 season ending stocks were lowered to 691 million bushels from 692 million, below average analyst estimates. Global wheat stocks were also lowered. Underpinned by dry weather concerns, wheat has risen around 4 percent over the last four sessions. "Soybeans and corn are being supported today by cuts in forecasts for Brazil's harvest this year following excessive rainfall in important Brazilian production areas," Rijkers said. "Corn is also being supported by the USDA's reduction in estimates of world stocks." Brazilian state crop agency Conab cut its forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to 93.3 million tonnes on Tuesday from 94.6 million tonnes seen in February. The USDA cut its outlook for U.S. corn stocks at the end of the 2014/15 crop year by 50 million bushels to 1.777 billion, the low end of analysts' forecasts. "Surprisingly, the USDA revised its estimate for U.S. corn stocks at the end of the 2014/15 season slightly downwards because increases in feed use and exports exceeded the reduction in demand for corn for ethanol production," Germany's Commerzbank said in a note. "Corn prices are responding today by making noticeable gains." Grains prices at 1137 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.00 6.75 +1.37% +2.04% 508.50 51 CBOT corn 393.50 5.50 +1.42% +1.22% 390.42 62 CBOT soy 991.25 6.75 +0.69% -0.20% 992.31 38 CBOT rice $10.55 $0.03 +0.29% +0.14% $10.74 38 WTI crude $48.46 $0.17 +0.35% -3.08% $49.99 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.0583 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Colin Packham, editing by Susan Thomas)