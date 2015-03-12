SYDNEY, March 12 U.S. wheat futures inched
higher on Thursday, extending gains into a fifth session as dry
weather across key U.S. growing regions stoked concerns over
potential yield losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent
to $4.99-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on
Wednesday.
* March soybeans were little changed at 9.92-1/2 a
bushel, after firming 0.84 percent the session before.
* March corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.90 a bushel,
having gained 0.8 percent the previous day.
* The U.S. winter crop is starting to emerge from dormancy
amid dry conditions in the breadbasket of the Plains.
* Corn remains under pressure despite the U.S. Department of
Agriculture cutting its forecasts of U.S. and world corn
inventories below trade expectations.
* U.S. farmers are also seen as likely to reduce 2015
seedings of corn to 88.5 million acres, a five-year low,
according to a growers' survey released by Allendale Inc.
* Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab cut its
forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to
93.3 million tonnes on Tuesday from 94.6 million tonnes seen in
February, reducing area planted as well as yield estimates.
* Argentine farmers halted crop sales on Wednesday, a
farming group said, kicking off a three-day strike that is
unlikely to affect exports because of sufficient reserves in
storage.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered just above a fresh 12-year low early on
Thursday having faced an unrelenting onslaught this week as the
European Central Bank kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying
campaign.
* Benchmark Brent oil jumped 2 percent on Wednesday,
rebounding from a one-month low and widening its gap to U.S.
crude, which closed slightly down after a new record high for
oil inventories in the United States.
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on
Wednesday as worries grew about the timing of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike and dollar strength further dampened the
outlook for U.S. earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Jan
1230 U.S. Import prices Feb
1230 U.S. Export prices Feb
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Retail sales Feb
1400 U.S. Business inventories Jan
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 499.50 0.50 +0.10% +1.27% 508.33 54
CBOT corn 390.00 -1.00 -0.26% +0.52% 390.60 58
CBOT soy 992.50 -0.25 -0.03% +0.81% 993.03 48
CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.06 -0.61% +1.43% $10.73 55
WTI crude $48.33 $0.16 +0.33% +0.08% $50.11 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.054 $0.000 -0.03% -1.45%
USD/AUD 0.761 0.001 +0.16% -0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)