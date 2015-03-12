SYDNEY, March 12 U.S. wheat futures inched higher on Thursday, extending gains into a fifth session as dry weather across key U.S. growing regions stoked concerns over potential yield losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.99-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * March soybeans were little changed at 9.92-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.84 percent the session before. * March corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.90 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent the previous day. * The U.S. winter crop is starting to emerge from dormancy amid dry conditions in the breadbasket of the Plains. * Corn remains under pressure despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture cutting its forecasts of U.S. and world corn inventories below trade expectations. * U.S. farmers are also seen as likely to reduce 2015 seedings of corn to 88.5 million acres, a five-year low, according to a growers' survey released by Allendale Inc. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to 93.3 million tonnes on Tuesday from 94.6 million tonnes seen in February, reducing area planted as well as yield estimates. * Argentine farmers halted crop sales on Wednesday, a farming group said, kicking off a three-day strike that is unlikely to affect exports because of sufficient reserves in storage. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered just above a fresh 12-year low early on Thursday having faced an unrelenting onslaught this week as the European Central Bank kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying campaign. * Benchmark Brent oil jumped 2 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low and widening its gap to U.S. crude, which closed slightly down after a new record high for oil inventories in the United States. * U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as worries grew about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and dollar strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Jan 1230 U.S. Import prices Feb 1230 U.S. Export prices Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Retail sales Feb 1400 U.S. Business inventories Jan Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.50 0.50 +0.10% +1.27% 508.33 54 CBOT corn 390.00 -1.00 -0.26% +0.52% 390.60 58 CBOT soy 992.50 -0.25 -0.03% +0.81% 993.03 48 CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.06 -0.61% +1.43% $10.73 55 WTI crude $48.33 $0.16 +0.33% +0.08% $50.11 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.054 $0.000 -0.03% -1.45% USD/AUD 0.761 0.001 +0.16% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)