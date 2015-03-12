* Wheat firms as market worried by possible yield losses
* Corn edges lower despite USDA estimate
* Soybean prices rise on lower Brazil output estimate
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 12 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
fifth straight session on Thursday on concerns over potential
yield losses due to dry weather across key producing regions in
the United States.
Corn prices fell despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture
pegging U.S. and world corn inventories below trade
expectations, while soybeans climbed on forecasts for lower
production from Brazil.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures edged up 0.3
percent to $5.00-1/2 a bushel, near a one-week high of $5.02 a
bushel touched in the previous session, when prices closed up
1.2 percent.
Traders are increasingly concerned about sustained dry
weather across the U.S. wheat belt as the crop emerges from
dormancy, stoking prolonged buying.
"U.S. hard red winter crops are likely to see higher
temperatures soon, so the nascent wheat crop will break
dormancy," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
"Weather forecasters are looking for a rain event about a
week ahead. Weather models will need to continue to verify that
event or the market's worries will increase and see prices rise
further."
Wheat is up more than 4 percent over the last five sessions
as traders position against the threat of lower yields, having
priced in ample global supplies.
May corn fell 0.32 percent to $3.89-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.8 percent the previous day.
Corn had drawn limited support from USDA cutting its
forecasts of U.S. and world corn inventories below trade
expectations, but with bumper South American production
expected, gains have been limited.
May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to 9.94-1/2 a bushel,
after firming 0.84 percent the session before.
Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab cut its
forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to
93.3 million tonnes on Tuesday from 94.6 million tonnes seen in
February, reducing area planted as well as yield estimates.
Argentine farmers halted crop sales on Wednesday, a farming
group said, kicking off a three-day strike that is unlikely to
affect exports because of sufficient reserves in storage.
Grains prices at 0243 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 500.50 1.50 +0.30% +1.47% 508.37 54
CBOT corn 389.75 -1.25 -0.32% +0.45% 390.59 55
CBOT soy 994.50 1.75 +0.18% +1.02% 993.09 48
CBOT rice $10.68 -$0.06 -0.56% +1.47% $10.73 55
WTI crude $48.18 $0.01 +0.02% -0.23% $50.11 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.051 -$0.004 -0.34% -1.76%
USD/AUD 0.758 -0.002 -0.22% -0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)