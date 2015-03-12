* Wheat firms as market worried by possible yield losses * Corn edges lower despite USDA estimate * Soybean prices rise on lower Brazil output estimate By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 12 U.S. wheat futures rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday on concerns over potential yield losses due to dry weather across key producing regions in the United States. Corn prices fell despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging U.S. and world corn inventories below trade expectations, while soybeans climbed on forecasts for lower production from Brazil. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures edged up 0.3 percent to $5.00-1/2 a bushel, near a one-week high of $5.02 a bushel touched in the previous session, when prices closed up 1.2 percent. Traders are increasingly concerned about sustained dry weather across the U.S. wheat belt as the crop emerges from dormancy, stoking prolonged buying. "U.S. hard red winter crops are likely to see higher temperatures soon, so the nascent wheat crop will break dormancy," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Weather forecasters are looking for a rain event about a week ahead. Weather models will need to continue to verify that event or the market's worries will increase and see prices rise further." Wheat is up more than 4 percent over the last five sessions as traders position against the threat of lower yields, having priced in ample global supplies. May corn fell 0.32 percent to $3.89-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent the previous day. Corn had drawn limited support from USDA cutting its forecasts of U.S. and world corn inventories below trade expectations, but with bumper South American production expected, gains have been limited. May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to 9.94-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.84 percent the session before. Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to 93.3 million tonnes on Tuesday from 94.6 million tonnes seen in February, reducing area planted as well as yield estimates. Argentine farmers halted crop sales on Wednesday, a farming group said, kicking off a three-day strike that is unlikely to affect exports because of sufficient reserves in storage. Grains prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 1.50 +0.30% +1.47% 508.37 54 CBOT corn 389.75 -1.25 -0.32% +0.45% 390.59 55 CBOT soy 994.50 1.75 +0.18% +1.02% 993.09 48 CBOT rice $10.68 -$0.06 -0.56% +1.47% $10.73 55 WTI crude $48.18 $0.01 +0.02% -0.23% $50.11 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.051 -$0.004 -0.34% -1.76% USD/AUD 0.758 -0.002 -0.22% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)