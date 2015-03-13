SINGAPORE, March 13 Chicago wheat rose on Friday with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since mid-November as adverse weather across the U.S. grain belt prompted concerns over potential decline in yields. Soybeans were little changed after closing marginally lower as the market remained under pressure from rising Brazilian supplies and falling U.S. exports. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. winter wheat crop is emerging from dormancy amid dry conditions in the southern plains wheat belt that could hurt yield potential if rains do not arrive in the coming weeks. * The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor classified about 70 percent of Oklahoma and 45 percent of Kansas as in "moderate drought." Both states are major producers of hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is used for bread. * At the same time, excessive moisture in the Mississippi River Delta and the Ohio River Valley has raised concern about the region's soft red winter wheat, used in snacks and pastries. * Commodity funds hold a hefty net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market open to short-covering. * CBOT corn edged higher but remains under pressure after the smallest weekly 2014-15 export sales in two months. * Weekly soybean sales were the lowest since mid-January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. * Brazil's soybean exports will likely rise to more than 7 million tonnes in March with little risk of further disruption from truck strikes, analyst Pedro Dejnaka, managing partner of AGR Brasil, told the Thomson Reuters Global Ags Forum. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday after investors booked profits in an extended rally that has driven the greenback to successive multi-year peaks this week. * U.S. crude futures held above $47 a barrel on Friday, as a tentative deal was reached to end the largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years, and a softer U.S. dollar made dollar-denominated crude cheaper for other currency holders. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Feb 1230 U.S. Producer prices final Feb 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index March Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.50 1.25 +0.25% +1.90% 508.68 63 CBOT corn 388.75 0.25 +0.06% -0.58% 390.83 56 CBOT soy 990.25 -0.25 -0.03% -0.25% 993.62 46 CBOT rice $10.62 -$0.06 -0.61% -1.12% $10.72 55 WTI crude $47.12 $0.07 +0.15% -2.18% $50.16 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.062 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.68% USD/AUD 0.769 -0.002 -0.23% +1.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing b Michael Perry)