SINGAPORE, March 13 Chicago wheat rose on Friday
with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since
mid-November as adverse weather across the U.S. grain belt
prompted concerns over potential decline in yields.
Soybeans were little changed after closing marginally lower
as the market remained under pressure from rising Brazilian
supplies and falling U.S. exports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. winter wheat crop is emerging from dormancy amid
dry conditions in the southern plains wheat belt that could hurt
yield potential if rains do not arrive in the coming weeks.
* The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor classified about 70
percent of Oklahoma and 45 percent of Kansas as in "moderate
drought." Both states are major producers of hard red winter
wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is used for bread.
* At the same time, excessive moisture in the Mississippi
River Delta and the Ohio River Valley has raised concern about
the region's soft red winter wheat, used in snacks and pastries.
* Commodity funds hold a hefty net short position in CBOT
wheat, leaving the market open to short-covering.
* CBOT corn edged higher but remains under pressure after
the smallest weekly 2014-15 export sales in two months.
* Weekly soybean sales were the lowest since mid-January,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.
* Brazil's soybean exports will likely rise to more than 7
million tonnes in March with little risk of further disruption
from truck strikes, analyst Pedro Dejnaka, managing partner of
AGR Brasil, told the Thomson Reuters Global Ags Forum.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday after
investors booked profits in an extended rally that has driven
the greenback to successive multi-year peaks this week.
* U.S. crude futures held above $47 a barrel on Friday, as a
tentative deal was reached to end the largest U.S. refinery
strike in 35 years, and a softer U.S. dollar made
dollar-denominated crude cheaper for other currency holders.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Wholesale price index Feb
1230 U.S. Producer prices final Feb
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index March
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 508.50 1.25 +0.25% +1.90% 508.68 63
CBOT corn 388.75 0.25 +0.06% -0.58% 390.83 56
CBOT soy 990.25 -0.25 -0.03% -0.25% 993.62 46
CBOT rice $10.62 -$0.06 -0.61% -1.12% $10.72 55
WTI crude $47.12 $0.07 +0.15% -2.18% $50.16 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.062 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.68%
USD/AUD 0.769 -0.002 -0.23% +1.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing b Michael Perry)