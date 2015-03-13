* Wheat gains 5.4 pct this week, most since mid-November
* Weather risks to U.S. winter crop driving prices higher
* Soy under pressure as Brazilian supply floods market
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 13 Chicago wheat rose on Friday
and the market was on track for its biggest weekly gain since
November as adverse weather across the U.S. grain belt prompted
concern over a potential decline in yields.
Soybeans were little changed after closing marginally lower
as the market remained under pressure from rising Brazilian
supplies and falling U.S. exports.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat has risen 5.4 percent
this week, its biggest gain since mid-November, while soybeans
have risen marginally after suffering a 4.5 percent loss
last week.
On Friday, wheat was trading 0.1 percent higher at $5.07-3/4
a bushel at 0318 GMT while soybeans slipped 0.2 percent to
$9.88-1/2 a bushel.
"U.S. hard red winter crops need precipitation but there's
really not that much on the horizon," said Tobin Gorey, an
agricultural commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"Some hard red winter crop areas are likely to see
temperatures high enough for wheat to start growing without
sufficient moisture."
The U.S. winter wheat crop is emerging from dormancy amid
dry conditions in the southern plains that could hurt yields if
rain does not arrive in the coming weeks.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor classified about 70 percent
of Oklahoma and 45 percent of Kansas as in "moderate drought".
Both states are major producers of hard red winter wheat, the
largest U.S. wheat class, which is used for bread.
At the same time, excessive moisture in the Mississippi
River Delta and the Ohio River Valley has raised concern about
the region's soft red winter wheat, used in snacks and pastries.
Commodity funds hold a hefty net short position in CBOT
wheat, leaving the market open to short-covering.
Soybeans are being weighed down as Brazil takes away a share
of the world export business. Weekly U.S. soybean sales were the
lowest since mid-January, the Department of Agriculture
reported.
Brazil's soybean exports will probably rise to more than 7
million tonnes in March with little risk of further disruption
from truck strikes, analyst Pedro Dejnaka, managing partner of
AGR Brasil, told the Thomson Reuters Global Ags Forum.
The market's attention is also turning to next year's
planting, which is likely to provide price direction. A senior
farm economist said U.S. grain farmers are planning to plant
more soybeans this year, at the expense of corn acreage.
Grains prices at 0318 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.75 0.50 +0.10% +1.75% 508.65 63
CBOT corn 388.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.64% 390.83 56
CBOT soy 988.25 -2.25 -0.23% -0.45% 993.55 46
CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.01 -0.14% -0.65% $10.72 53
WTI crude $47.08 $0.03 +0.06% -2.26% $50.15 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.061 -$0.003 -0.25% +0.60%
USD/AUD 0.770 -0.001 -0.16% +1.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)