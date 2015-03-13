* U.S. weather risks, short-covering support prices
* Dollar strength still a drag on wheat exports
* Soybeans slip as Brazilian export surge looms
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 13 Chicago wheat extended
gains on Friday to head for a 6 percent rise over the week as
adverse growing weather in the United States and took attention
away from tepid exports.
Soybeans eased as the market remained under pressure from
rising Brazilian supplies and falling U.S. exports. Corn was
little changed.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat was trading 0.9 percent
higher at $5.11-3/4 a bushel at 1159 GMT, after earlier touching
a 1-1/2 week high of $5.13-1/2 for the second session in a row.
Over the week, the contract was up 6 percent, marking its
biggest weekly gain since mid-November.
Dry conditions have added to concerns about the health of
some U.S. wheat crops as they emerge from dormancy following a
severe winter.
"U.S. hard red winter crops need precipitation but there's
really not that much on the horizon," said Tobin Gorey, an
agricultural commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
The U.S. winter wheat crop is emerging from dormancy amid
dry conditions in the southern plains that could hurt yields if
rain does not arrive in the coming weeks.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor classified about 70 percent
of Oklahoma and 45 percent of Kansas as in "moderate drought".
Both states are major producers of hard red winter wheat, the
largest U.S. wheat class, which is used for bread.
But analysts the dollar's strength remained a drag on the
U.S. market and would cap prices despite bouts of short-covering
by commodity funds that hold a net short position in CBOT wheat.
"We're in a weather market that is fuelling wheat prices,
but they can't go too far as this will hit export
competitiveness," Leopold Michallet of French consultancy
Agritel said.
The dollar index was firm on Friday after a pause in its
rally a day earlier following a 12-year high this week.
CBOT May soybeans slipped 0.4 percent to $9.86-1/2 a
bushel while May corn edged up 0.2 percent to $3.89-1/4.
"We're really faced with extremely hefty soybean
production," Michallet said. "The Brazilian harvest is looking
good and the truck strike seems to be over."
Brazil is expected to take a chunk of export business away
from U.S. soy. Weekly U.S. soybean sales were the lowest since
mid-January, the Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday.
Brazil's soybean exports will probably rise to more than 7
million tonnes in March with little risk of further disruption
from truck strikes, analyst Pedro Dejnaka, managing partner of
AGR Brasil, told the Thomson Reuters Global Ags Forum.
CBOT wheat, corn and soybean futures for March delivery
expire on Friday.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by William Hardy)