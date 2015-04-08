SYDNEY, April 8 U.S. soybeans rose for the first
time in nearly a week on Wednesday ahead of the latest U.S.
Department of Agriculture report and on concerns over supply
disruptions from Brazil, though gains were checked by ample
global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade Front-month soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $9.71-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.77 percent
on Tuesday.
* Front-month corn rose 0.33 percent to $3.84-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.52 percent in the previous session.
* Front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.28-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.32 percent on Tuesday.
* Analysts expect the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly
supply and demand report on Thursday to show domestic end stocks
of soybeans for the 2014/15 crop year at 370 million bushels,
down from the government's March estimate but still the highest
in eight years.
* Forecasts for rain in dry areas of the U.S. hard red
winter wheat belt next week hung over the market. Improving
conditions also were seen boosting crop health in Russia and
Ukraine following a dry autumn, adding to the pressure on wheat
prices on Tuesday.
* Brazil's soy exports will likely slow because a six-day
fire at a nearby fuel-storage facility has restricted access to
Brazil's largest port, Santos, a port official and the soy
industry association Abiove said on Tuesday.
* Dry weather in Argentina's main soy-growing area is
forecast to last another two to three weeks, keeping the grains
powerhouse on track toward an expected record crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar recovered lost ground on Tuesday as
trading desks returned to full strength after the Easter weekend
and underlying trends for its continued rise reappeared.
* Oil futures rallied on Tuesday and U.S. crude approached
2015 highs on strong jobs data and government forecasts for
lower U.S. crude production growth and higher global oil demand.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, reversing
course late in the session as strength in the dollar offset
optimism about deal news.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb
0645 France Trade data Feb
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's March 17-18 meeting
Grains prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 528.50 2.50 +0.48% +0.14% 511.63 53
CBOT corn 384.25 1.25 +0.33% -0.19% 386.18 48
CBOT soy 971.75 0.75 +0.08% -0.69% 983.93 39
CBOT rice $10.71 $0.03 +0.23% -1.11% $10.79 39
WTI crude $52.99 -$0.99 -1.83% +1.63% $48.61 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.002 +0.16% -0.83%
USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.17% +0.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)