SYDNEY, April 8 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in nearly a week on Wednesday ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report and on concerns over supply disruptions from Brazil, though gains were checked by ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade Front-month soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.71-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.77 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month corn rose 0.33 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.52 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.28-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.32 percent on Tuesday. * Analysts expect the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Thursday to show domestic end stocks of soybeans for the 2014/15 crop year at 370 million bushels, down from the government's March estimate but still the highest in eight years. * Forecasts for rain in dry areas of the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt next week hung over the market. Improving conditions also were seen boosting crop health in Russia and Ukraine following a dry autumn, adding to the pressure on wheat prices on Tuesday. * Brazil's soy exports will likely slow because a six-day fire at a nearby fuel-storage facility has restricted access to Brazil's largest port, Santos, a port official and the soy industry association Abiove said on Tuesday. * Dry weather in Argentina's main soy-growing area is forecast to last another two to three weeks, keeping the grains powerhouse on track toward an expected record crop. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar recovered lost ground on Tuesday as trading desks returned to full strength after the Easter weekend and underlying trends for its continued rise reappeared. * Oil futures rallied on Tuesday and U.S. crude approached 2015 highs on strong jobs data and government forecasts for lower U.S. crude production growth and higher global oil demand. * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, reversing course late in the session as strength in the dollar offset optimism about deal news. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb 0645 France Trade data Feb 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's March 17-18 meeting Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.50 2.50 +0.48% +0.14% 511.63 53 CBOT corn 384.25 1.25 +0.33% -0.19% 386.18 48 CBOT soy 971.75 0.75 +0.08% -0.69% 983.93 39 CBOT rice $10.71 $0.03 +0.23% -1.11% $10.79 39 WTI crude $52.99 -$0.99 -1.83% +1.63% $48.61 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.002 +0.16% -0.83% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.17% +0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)