By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 8 Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week low, amid expectations record production in Argentina will reduce demand for U.S. shipments.

Wheat rose after closing marginally lower in the last session with the market supported by updated weather forecasts which called for lower rainfall in the U.S. Plains.

Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.72 a bushel by 0202 GMT, having closed down 0.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a one-week low of $9.70 a bushel.

Wheat rose 0.8 percent to $5.30 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday and corn added 0.3 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel after falling half a percent in the previous session.

"People are expecting the USDA to increase Argentina's bean production estimate in the Thursday supply and demand report," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "There are reports of record yields coming out of Argentina."

Analysts expect the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Thursday to show domestic end stocks of soybeans for the 2014/15 crop year at 370 million bushels, down from the government's March estimate but still the highest in eight years.

Dry weather in Argentina's main soy-growing area is forecast to last another two to three weeks, keeping the grains powerhouse on track toward an expected record crop.

In the heart of the farm belt - including parts of Entre Rios, Santa Fe, Cordoba, La Pampa and Buenos Aires provinces - ample yields have formed and are ready to be harvested. The area produces about 80 percent of Argentina's soy and corn crop.

Still, there could be slowdown in shipments from Brazil. Brazil's soy exports will likely slow because a six-day fire at a nearby fuel-storage facility has restricted access to Brazil's largest port, Santos, a port official and the soy industry association Abiove said on Tuesday.

For wheat, latest forecasts showed little rain for parched hard red winter crop areas.

"The updated six to 10 day forecast is probably a bit underwhelming for the plants, so that's supportive for prices," said Cooper.

Prices at 0202 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 530.00 4.00 +0.76% +0.43% 511.68 55 CBOT corn 384.25 1.25 +0.33% -0.19% 386.18 48 CBOT soy 972.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.66% 983.93 40 CBOT rice $10.71 $0.03 +0.23% -1.11% $10.79 39 WTI crude $52.97 -$1.01 -1.87% +1.59% $48.61 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.083 $0.002 +0.18% -0.81% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.12% +0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)