* Purchase interest seen after recent price falls * Forecasts of little rain in U.S. Plains underpin wheat (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, April 8 Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Wednesday as price falls generated limited buying in positioning ahead of closely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop forecasts due the following day. Wheat fell in pre-USDA report positioning after closing lower on Tuesday. "The soybean and corn markets are seeing a limited recovery today following their recent price falls as some rebalancing is taking place ahead of the USDA world supply and demand report on Thursday," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Price falls this week are creating some purchase interest ahead of the reports." Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.08 percent to $9.71-3/4 a bushel by 1002 GMT, having closed down for the third day in a row on Tuesday when prices hit a one-week low of $9.70. May wheat fell 0.05 percent to $5.25-3/4 a bushel and May corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.83-1/2 a bushel, after also falling in the previous session. Analysts expect the USDA's report on Thursday to show U.S. ending season stocks of soybeans for the 2014/15 crop year at 370 million bushels, down from the USDA's March estimate but still the highest in eight years. Dryness in Argentina's main soybean-growing area is forecast to last another two to three weeks, keeping the grains powerhouse on track toward an expected record crop. "We could see some reductions in the USDA's forecasts of U.S. inventories and possibly downgrades to the USDA's forecasts of Argentine soybean crops following dry weather but overall large soybean harvests are still expected in South America," Rijkers said. "Also supportive is a slight weakness in the dollar. Soybeans are being underpinned by concern that a fire in the major Brazilian export port of Santos could disrupt shipments." Brazil's soy exports are likely to slow because a six-day fire at a nearby fuel-storage facility has restricted access to Brazil's largest port, Santos, a port official and the soy industry association Abiove said on Tuesday. "Dry weather is also a continued concern for wheat crops on the U.S. Plains," Rijkers added. Grains prices at 1002 GMT: Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.75 -1.25 -0.24% -0.57% 511.51 50 CBOT corn 383.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.39% 386.16 46 CBOT soy 971.75 0.75 +0.08% -0.69% 983.93 39 CBOT rice $10.66 -$0.02 -0.19% -1.52% $10.79 36 WTI crude $52.85 -$1.13 -2.09% +1.36% $48.60 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.0867 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Dale Hudson)