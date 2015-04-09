SYDNEY, April 9 U.S. corn rose for the first
time in a week on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of
a widely watched U.S. government report later in the session
which is expected to show end-of-season supplies at a nine-year
high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn rose 0.13
percent to $3.79-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.98 percent
in the previous session when prices hit a one-week low of
$3.76-3/4 a bushel.
* Front-month soybeans little changed at $9.71 a
bushel, having closed near unchanged on Wednesday.
* Front-month wheat was little changed at $5.26 a
bushel, having closed unchanged on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department was expected to boost its
2014-15 corn ending stocks projection to 1.854 billion bushels,
the most in nine years, in its monthly report on Thursday.
* Wheat under pressure from more favorable weather outlook.
* Weather across the U.S. Plains is expected to cool, with
much needed rains forecast for the weekend.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at one-week highs early on Thursday,
having enjoyed another leg up after two influential Federal
Reserve officials kept alive expectations for a hike in interest
rates sometime this year.
* Oil prices dived 6 percent on Wednesday after closing at
their highest this year, as a mammoth rise in U.S. crude
stockpiles and news of record Saudi oil production scuttled talk
of a sustained recovery.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on
Wednesday after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
indicated that the central bank remained on track for a interest
rate hike this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Feb
0600 Germany Trade data Feb
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb
1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Apr
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 526.00 -0.25 -0.05% +0.00% 512.41 51
CBOT corn 379.75 0.50 +0.13% -0.85% 385.72 39
CBOT soy 971.00 -0.50 -0.05% +0.00% 982.07 39
CBOT rice $10.63 $0.05 +0.47% -0.51% $10.78 37
WTI crude $51.01 $0.59 +1.17% -5.50% $48.62 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.46%
USD/AUD 0.766 -0.002 -0.29% +0.37%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)