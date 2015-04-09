SYDNEY, April 9 U.S. corn rose for the first time in a week on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report later in the session which is expected to show end-of-season supplies at a nine-year high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.79-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.98 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week low of $3.76-3/4 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans little changed at $9.71 a bushel, having closed near unchanged on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat was little changed at $5.26 a bushel, having closed unchanged on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department was expected to boost its 2014-15 corn ending stocks projection to 1.854 billion bushels, the most in nine years, in its monthly report on Thursday. * Wheat under pressure from more favorable weather outlook. * Weather across the U.S. Plains is expected to cool, with much needed rains forecast for the weekend. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at one-week highs early on Thursday, having enjoyed another leg up after two influential Federal Reserve officials kept alive expectations for a hike in interest rates sometime this year. * Oil prices dived 6 percent on Wednesday after closing at their highest this year, as a mammoth rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and news of record Saudi oil production scuttled talk of a sustained recovery. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Wednesday after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank remained on track for a interest rate hike this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Feb 0600 Germany Trade data Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb 1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Apr Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.00 -0.25 -0.05% +0.00% 512.41 51 CBOT corn 379.75 0.50 +0.13% -0.85% 385.72 39 CBOT soy 971.00 -0.50 -0.05% +0.00% 982.07 39 CBOT rice $10.63 $0.05 +0.47% -0.51% $10.78 37 WTI crude $51.01 $0.59 +1.17% -5.50% $48.62 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.766 -0.002 -0.29% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)