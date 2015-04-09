* Wheat falls on forecast of improved U.S. wheat weather

* Soybeans, corn ease ahead of USDA report (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 9 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Thursday, falling for three out of four sessions as forecasts for more rains in the U.S. Plains added pressure on prices.

Corn ticked lower as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report later in the day which is expected to show end-of-season supplies at a nine-year high.

Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.24-1/2 a bushel by 0301 GMT and corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed down almost 1 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week low of $3.76-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans gave up 0.4 percent to $9.67-1/2 a bushel as Brazil and Argentina boost exports, offering stiff competition.

"Forecasters do see a weather pattern emerging that will allow moisture to be drawn into the region and that is a significant change," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to the U.S. wheat crop.

Recent heat is expected to ease in the southern Plains, Commodity Weather Group said in a research note. It said model support continues to gradually build for beneficial rains from Saturday to Monday and again in the 11-to-15-day forecast, with additional chances also in the 16-to-30-day period.

There has been beneficial weather for wheat crops in other parts of the world as well.

Rainfall in parts of Australia's eastern grain belt over the past few days has improved soil moisture ahead of planting due to start this month, although much more is needed to boost the production outlook, analysts and traders said.

Russia and Ukraine have received much needed rains.

Soybean prices remain under pressure as South American suppliers corner global business after record production.

A sharp drop in demand for U.S. soybeans will erode the long-held price premium of old-crop CBOT soybean contracts, as dominant buyer China turns to abundant new-crop South American supplies, traders and analysts said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to boost its 2014-15 corn ending stocks projection to 1.854 billion bushels, the most in nine years, in its monthly report at 1600 GMT.

Still, U.S. corn farmers could be tempted to sell to stretched processors if government data on supplies due on Thursday helps push cash prices over a $4-per-bushel psychological barrier.

Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.50 -1.75 -0.33% -0.29% 512.36 49 CBOT corn 378.75 -0.50 -0.13% -1.11% 385.68 37 CBOT soy 967.50 -4.00 -0.41% -0.36% 981.95 35 CBOT rice $10.60 $0.02 +0.19% -0.80% $10.78 34 WTI crude $51.04 $0.62 +1.23% -5.45% $48.62 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.078 $0.000 +0.02% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.770 0.002 +0.20% +0.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)