SYDNEY, April 10 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, rebounding off a near six-month low, though the oilseed was poised to finish the week down nearly 3.5 percent after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market with forecasts for higher global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans down nearly 3.5 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day loss in five weeks. * Soybeans hit a near six-month low of $9.50-1/4 a bushel. * Front-month corn down more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in 10 weeks. * Front-month wheat down nearly 4 percent for the week, loosing much of the gains from last week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop report pegged world soybean stocks at 89.55 million tonnes, up from last month's estimate of 89.53 million. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the estimate to be unchanged. * World supplies are projected to climb from 66.32 million tonnes last year following massive autumn harvests in the United States and expected large crops in South America. Also, U.S. farmers are projected to plant a record number of acres with soybeans this spring, according to USDA. * The USDA cut its domestic soy inventories estimate to 370 million bushels from 385 million last month, matching analysts' expectations. * The government increased its estimates for U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.827 billion bushels from 1.777 billion last month and for world stocks to 188.46 million tonnes from 185.28 million. * U.S. wheat stocks declined to 684 million bushels from 691 million last month and world wheat inventories dipped to 197.21 million tonnes from 197.71 million. * Earlier on Thursday, the USDA reported net cancellations of U.S. soybean sales last week totaled 176,700 tonnes for 2014/15. * Net sales for 2015/16 totaled 502,400 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at three week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the euro extended its decline and disappointing trade data knocked sterling lower. * Oil prices rose on Thursday on strong German economic data and uncertainty about negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, even as a strong dollar curbed oil's bounce a day after futures tumbled 6 percent. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil rebounded off a sharp decline, while investors bet that companies would top lowered expectations this earnings season. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Mar 0130 China Producer prices Mar 0645 France Industrial output Feb 1230 U.S. Import prices Mar 1230 U.S. Export prices Mar 1800 U.S. Federal budget Mar Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.25 -1.50 -0.29% -1.71% 512.31 43 CBOT corn 378.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.26% 385.16 36 CBOT soy 955.00 1.50 +0.16% -1.70% 978.93 26 CBOT rice $10.42 $0.02 +0.19% -1.47% $10.76 28 WTI crude $50.79 $0.00 +0.00% +0.73% $48.64 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.002 +0.16% -0.96% USD/AUD 0.772 0.002 +0.31% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)