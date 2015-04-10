* Soybeans rebounds from biggest one-day loss in a month * Corn firms, set for biggest weekly slide in 10 weeks * Wheat steady but set for weekly loss of more than 3 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 10 U.S. soybeans rebounded on Friday after hitting a near six-month low in the prior session, but were on track for a weekly fall of about 3 percent on forecasts of larger global supplies and a shift in demand to South American oilseeds. Corn rose but was still set for the biggest seven-day loss in 10 weeks after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate for end-of-season supplies. Wheat was little changed but poised to finish the week down more than 3 percent as forecasts for rains eased concerns of yield losses in the United States and the Black Sea region. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.21 percent to $9.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.85 percent on Thursday when prices hit a low of $9.50-1/4 - the weakest since Oct. 21, 2014. After suffering the biggest one-day fall in more than a month on Thursday, soybeans were poised for the largest weekly loss in five. Most analysts attributed the drop to the USDA lifting its global supplies forecast, but others also pointed to increased South American competition. "The explanation might simply be that, with more South American soybeans now available for exports, there is stiffer price competition," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a client note. The USDA's monthly crop report pegged world soybean stocks at 89.55 million tonnes, up from last month's estimate of 89.53 million. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an unchanged number. World supplies are projected to climb from 66.32 million tonnes last year, according to USDA. The USDA cut its domestic soy inventories estimate to 370 million bushels from 385 million last month, matching analysts' expectations. The USDA also reported net cancellations of U.S. soybean sales last week of 176,700 tonnes for 2014/15. Front-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.78-3/4 a bushel, though was down more than 2 percent for the week. The USDA increased its estimates for U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.827 billion bushels from 1.777 billion last month and for world stocks to 188.46 million tonnes from 185.28 million. Grains prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.00 0.25 +0.05% -1.38% 512.37 45 CBOT corn 378.75 0.75 +0.20% -0.13% 385.18 36 CBOT soy 955.25 1.75 +0.18% -1.67% 978.93 28 CBOT rice $10.40 $0.00 +0.00% -1.65% $10.76 26 WTI crude $50.75 -$0.04 -0.08% +0.65% $48.64 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.002 +0.19% -0.94% USD/AUD 0.772 0.003 +0.33% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)