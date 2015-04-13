By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 13 U.S. wheat fell as much 2 percent on Monday, erasing gains from the previous session as timely rains across key producing regions eased concerns over potential yield losses. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat futures had dropped 1.7 percent to $5.17-1/2 a bushel by 0040 GMT, having hit a session low of $5.15-3/4 a bushel. Wheat rose 1.5 percent on Friday, drawing support from short-covering on worries over potential dry weather curbing yields in key U.S. production regions. But heavy rains fell over parched areas of the Plains on Sunday, easing some of the imminent concerns of crop damage, with further rains forecast by the U.S. National Weather Service for the rest of the week. "Information on Friday called for little rain across the U.S.," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Analysts had said areas could see sharp declines in crop health if the rains did not arrive. Meanwhile, a government source in Ukraine said on Friday the country's wheat crop could drop to about 20 million tonnes from 24.1 million last year due to the effect of poor autumn weather plus less use of fertilizer by cash-strapped farmers in the war-torn country. Front-month corn fell 0.86 percent to $3.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.27 percent on Friday. Front-month soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $9.47-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. The Brazilian government's crop supply agency, Conab, raised its forecast for the mostly harvested 2014/15 soybean crop to 94.28 million tonnes on Friday from the 93.26 million forecast in March. It also raised its corn production view to 78.99 million tonnes from 78.21 million. Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.50 -9.00 -1.71% -0.24% 513.20 46 CBOT corn 373.75 -3.25 -0.86% -1.12% 384.64 29 CBOT soy 947.75 -3.75 -0.39% -0.60% 976.61 23 CBOT rice $10.29 $0.03 +0.24% -1.11% $10.74 24 WTI crude $51.61 -$0.03 -0.06% -0.06% $48.78 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 $0.001 +0.09% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.766 -0.002 -0.26% -0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)