* Wheat falls as rains bring relief to parched U.S. crop

* Losses in corn limited by wet weather delaying U.S. planting

* China's March soybean imports rise 5.4 pct from February (Adds details on corn, updates prices)

By Colin Packham and Naveen Thukral

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. wheat fell as much 2 percent on Monday, erasing gains from the previous session as timely rains across key producing U.S. Plains states eased concerns over potential yield losses.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures slid 1.8 percent to $5.17 a bushel by 0451 GMT, having hit a session low at $5.15-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.5 percent on Friday, drawing support from short-covering on worries that dry weather would curb yields in key U.S. growing regions.

But heavy rains fell over parched areas of the Plains on Sunday, easing imminent concerns of crop damage, with further rains forecast by the U.S. National Weather Service.

"Information on Friday (had) called for little rain across the U.S.," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Analysts had said there could be serious declines in crop health if the rains did not arrive.

A government source in Ukraine said on Friday the country's wheat crop could drop 17 percent from last year to about 20 million tonnes due to the effect of poor autumn weather and the decreased use of fertilizer by cash-strapped farmers in the war-torn country.

May corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Friday. Losses were limited by planting delays in the U.S. Midwest.

"Large chunks of the U.S. Midwest, particularly the east remain too soggy for fieldwork," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a client note.

Soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.50-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session amid plentiful world supplies.

The Brazilian government's crop supply agency, Conab, raised its forecast for the mostly harvested 2014/15 soybean crop to 94.28 million tonnes on Friday from a 93.26 million forecast in March. It also raised its corn production view to 78.99 million tonnes from 78.21 million.

China imported 4.49 million tonnes of soybeans in March, up 5.4 percent from the previous month as the world's top buyer of the oilseed shifts to cheaper South American supplies, official customs data showed on Monday.

March imports also picked up after the Chinese New Year holiday, which reduced arrivals in February

Grains prices at 0451 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.00 -9.50 -1.80% -0.34% 513.18 46 CBOT corn 374.75 -2.25 -0.60% -0.86% 384.68 30 CBOT soy 950.25 -1.25 -0.13% -0.34% 976.69 25 CBOT rice $10.34 $0.08 +0.78% -0.58% $10.74 29 WTI crude $51.82 $0.18 +0.35% +0.35% $48.79 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.62% USD/AUD 0.758 -0.009 -1.20% -1.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)