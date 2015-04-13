* Rains bring relief to parched U.S. wheat crop

* Firm dollar underscores weak U.S. competitiveness

* South American crops still weighing on soy, corn (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. wheat fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its lowest in almost two weeks, wiping out gains from the previous session, as timely rains across dry U.S. growing belts eased concern over potential yield losses.

Soybeans and corn edged lower as advancing South American harvests continued to hang over the markets, while a firm dollar underscored flagging export competitiveness for U.S. crops.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures slid 2.3 percent to $5.14-1/4 a bushel by 1006 GMT, having touched the lowest since April 1 at $5.13-1/2.

Wheat had climbed 1.5 percent on Friday, drawing support from short-covering on worries that dry weather would curb yields in key U.S. growing regions.

But heavy rains fell over parched areas of the Plains on Sunday, easing imminent concerns of crop damage, with further rains forecast by the U.S. National Weather Service.

"Weather conditions remain the key factor like every year at this point," French consultancy Agritel said in a market note.

"In the U.S., some showers this weekend eased the situation in the driest hard wheat production zones. But this has not erased all concerns and more rain will be needed."

A rise in the dollar index also weighed on export sentiment in wheat, in which cheaper European supply has outpaced U.S. shipments this season, and in corn and soybeans.

The dollar's strength reflected weakness in the euro and also a drop in commodity-linked currencies after a surprise slide in Chinese exports last month.

Chinese demand for soybeans remained brisk last month, with 4.49 million tonnes of imports in March, up 5.4 percent from the previous month, official customs data showed on Monday.

But South American supplies notably benefitted as supply from an expected record harvest started to flow onto the market.

The Brazilian government's crop supply agency, Conab, raised its forecast for the mostly harvested 2014/15 soybean crop to 94.28 million tonnes on Friday from a 93.26 million forecast in March. It also raised its corn production view to 78.99 million tonnes from 78.21 million.

CBOT soybeans inched down a quarter of a cent to $9.45-1/4 a bushel, to hold close to a near six-month low struck on Friday.

May corn fell 0.7 percent to $3.74-1/4 a bushel, after ending down on Friday. Losses were limited by planting delays in the U.S. Midwest, which has seen more precipitation than some of the Plains wheat belts.

