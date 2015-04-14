SYDNEY, April 14 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday after the biggest one-day fall in more than a year, but forecasts of drought-relieving showers kept prices near a two-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat climbed 0.4 percent to $5.04-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 4.6 percent on Monday when prices hit their lowest since March 27 at $5.01-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.71-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices touched $3.70-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 18. * Front-month soybeans gained 0.24 percent to $9.51 a bushel, having closed down 0.29 percent on Monday. * Wheat prices were under pressure after heavy showers across Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of U.S. hard red wheat, eased immediate concerns over potential yield damage due to drought. * Forecasts indicate heavy rain later this week. * After the close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly report, down from 44 percent a week earlier. * In Kansas, topsoil moisture was short or very short across 56 percent of the state, USDA said. * USDA said farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent and below analysts' expectations. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered just below a two-year peak against the euro early on Tuesday and was broadly firmer versus other major currencies as investors shed bearish positions overnight. * Crude futures rose on Monday, but closed well below intraday peaks, as concerns about Iran and turmoil in Yemen supported prices, while the global supply glut continued to cap gains. * U.S. stocks dipped on Monday as fears increased that the strong dollar and lower oil prices will hurt U.S. first-quarter earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Mar 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb 1230 U.S. Retail sales Mar 1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Mar 1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 504.25 2.00 +0.40% -4.23% 512.63 39 CBOT corn 371.25 0.75 +0.20% -1.53% 383.88 28 CBOT soy 951.00 2.25 +0.24% -0.05% 974.60 29 CBOT rice $10.06 -$0.04 -0.45% -1.95% $10.72 19 WTI crude $52.20 $0.29 +0.56% +1.08% $48.80 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 $0.002 +0.16% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.760 0.001 +0.09% -1.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)