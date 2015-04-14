* Wheat little changed after Monday's 4.6 pct decline

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 14 Chicago wheat ticked up on Tuesday after dropping to a two-week low in the prior session, but forecasts of drought-relieving showers in the U.S. grain belt kept a lid on gains.

Corn edged higher, buoyed by planting delays in the U.S. Midwest although analysts said it was too early to get concerned about the slower pace of planting.

Wheat dropped 4.6 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day decline in more than two years as parched areas of U.S. Plains received much-needed rains over the weekend and forecasts called for more showers.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.02-3/4 a bushel by 0258 GMT, not far from Monday's two-week low of $5.01-1/2 a bushel.

Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel, having slid almost 2 percent in the previous session when prices touched $3.70-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 18. Soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.51-1/4 a bushel.

"We saw some better conditions in the U.S. which has taken a bit of weather premium out of the market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank.

Wheat prices were under pressure after heavy showers across Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of U.S. hard red wheat, eased immediate concerns over potential yield damage due to drought.

Forecasts indicate heavy rain later this week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly report, down from 44 percent a week earlier.

In Kansas, topsoil moisture was short or very short across 56 percent of the state, USDA said.

For corn, the USDA said farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent and below analysts' expectations.

"We have seen in the last few years that growers are good at catching up with any planting delays relatively quickly," said Chong. "Rain will be beneficial for the crop development."

Grains prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.75 0.50 +0.10% -3.08% 512.71 37 CBOT corn 370.75 0.25 +0.07% -1.92% 384.54 26 CBOT soy 951.25 2.50 +0.26% -0.24% 976.73 29 CBOT rice $10.08 -$0.03 -0.25% -3.08% $10.74 19 WTI crude $52.41 $0.50 +0.96% +1.49% $48.81 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 -$0.002 -0.24% -0.76% USD/AUD 0.761 -0.006 -0.81% -1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)