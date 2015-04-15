SYDNEY, April 15 U.S. wheat opened little
changed on Wednesday, hovering close to a one-month low, as
forecasts for rain across the dry U.S. hard red winter wheat
belt capped any rebound.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat was little
changed at $4.96-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.96-1/4, the lowest since
March 16.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.59-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
* Front-month corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.72, having
closed up 0.8 percent in the previous session after prices hit a
low of $3.70 a bushel, the lowest since March 18.
* Wheat was under pressure on forecasts for rains in the
southern Plains and poor export demand.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 42
percent of U.S. winter wheat as good to excellent, down from 44
percent a week earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q1
0200 China Industrial output Mar
0200 China Retail sales Mar
0200 China Urban investment Mar
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb
1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Apr
1315 U.S. Industrial output Mar
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Apr
Grains prices at 0043 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.10% 512.42 35
CBOT corn 372.00 -1.50 -0.40% +0.40% 383.37 34
CBOT soy 959.50 -0.75 -0.08% +1.13% 973.76 41
CBOT rice $10.20 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.89% $10.70 29
WTI crude $53.58 $0.29 +0.54% +3.22% $48.91 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.063 -$0.002 -0.21% +0.61%
USD/AUD 0.760 -0.003 -0.35% +0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)