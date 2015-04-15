SYDNEY, April 15 U.S. wheat opened little changed on Wednesday, hovering close to a one-month low, as forecasts for rain across the dry U.S. hard red winter wheat belt capped any rebound. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat was little changed at $4.96-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.96-1/4, the lowest since March 16. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.59-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.72, having closed up 0.8 percent in the previous session after prices hit a low of $3.70 a bushel, the lowest since March 18. * Wheat was under pressure on forecasts for rains in the southern Plains and poor export demand. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 42 percent of U.S. winter wheat as good to excellent, down from 44 percent a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q1 0200 China Industrial output Mar 0200 China Retail sales Mar 0200 China Urban investment Mar 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb 1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Apr 1315 U.S. Industrial output Mar 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Apr Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.10% 512.42 35 CBOT corn 372.00 -1.50 -0.40% +0.40% 383.37 34 CBOT soy 959.50 -0.75 -0.08% +1.13% 973.76 41 CBOT rice $10.20 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.89% $10.70 29 WTI crude $53.58 $0.29 +0.54% +3.22% $48.91 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 -$0.002 -0.21% +0.61% USD/AUD 0.760 -0.003 -0.35% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)