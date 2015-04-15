* Wheat hits 1-month low on rain forecast for U.S. Plains
* Rains raises hopes for Ukraine's late grain-sowing
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 15 Chicago wheat futures fell
for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to a one-month low
as forecasts for rain across the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt
and improved crop weather in Ukraine added pressure on prices.
Corn slid, falling for a seventh day in eight on plentiful
global supplies, although there were some concerns over wet
weather delaying planting in the U.S. grain belt.
Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell as much as 0.4
percent to $4.95 a bushel, the lowest since March 16 and corn
gave up 0.3 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel.
"The market is very sensitive to changes to U.S. weather
forecasts and actual events at the moment, so that volatility is
going to reflect in prices," said Simon Clancy, a director at
IKON Commodities in Sydney.
"The rain events that have been forecast need to occur to
actually boost the crop, if they don't occur then the crop
continues to suffer."
The Commodity Weather Group projected total rainfall through
Saturday in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt at 0.5 to 2
inches (1 to 5 cm), with local accumulations up to 4.5 inches.
The storms would follow a decline in weekly crop ratings
amid dry conditions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late
Monday rated 42 percent of U.S. winter wheat as good to
excellent, down from 44 percent a week earlier.
Recent rains across most of Ukraine have boosted soil
moisture content, creating favourable conditions for late spring
sowing, analyst UkrAgroConsult said.
Still, weather models show an El Nino is likely to emerge
this year, with at least a 70 percent chance the weather pattern
could arrive as early as June, the Australia's weather bureau
said.
The soybean market rose for a second day amid support from
rains in Argentina delaying harvest.
But forecasts for record-large global soybean stocks by
Sept. 1 capped gains, along with concerns about the finding of
bird flu in a U.S. commercial chicken operation.
If the flu spreads, it could curb demand for soymeal, used
in poultry feed.
May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.61-3/4 a bushel,
adding to Tuesday's 1.2 percent rally.
Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds
bought 6,000 corn contracts and sold 6,000 in wheat.
Prices at 0212 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 495.75 -1.25 -0.25% -1.29% 512.38 35
CBOT corn 372.25 -1.25 -0.33% +0.47% 383.38 34
CBOT soy 961.75 1.50 +0.16% +1.37% 973.83 44
CBOT rice $10.20 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.94% $10.70 29
WTI crude $53.54 $0.25 +0.47% +3.14% $48.91 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.063 -$0.002 -0.18% +0.63%
USD/AUD 0.759 -0.003 -0.41% +0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)