By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 15 Chicago wheat futures fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to a one-month low as forecasts for rain across the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt and improved crop weather in Ukraine added pressure on prices.

Corn slid, falling for a seventh day in eight on plentiful global supplies, although there were some concerns over wet weather delaying planting in the U.S. grain belt.

Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell as much as 0.4 percent to $4.95 a bushel, the lowest since March 16 and corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.72-1/4 a bushel.

"The market is very sensitive to changes to U.S. weather forecasts and actual events at the moment, so that volatility is going to reflect in prices," said Simon Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"The rain events that have been forecast need to occur to actually boost the crop, if they don't occur then the crop continues to suffer."

The Commodity Weather Group projected total rainfall through Saturday in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt at 0.5 to 2 inches (1 to 5 cm), with local accumulations up to 4.5 inches.

The storms would follow a decline in weekly crop ratings amid dry conditions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday rated 42 percent of U.S. winter wheat as good to excellent, down from 44 percent a week earlier.

Recent rains across most of Ukraine have boosted soil moisture content, creating favourable conditions for late spring sowing, analyst UkrAgroConsult said.

Still, weather models show an El Nino is likely to emerge this year, with at least a 70 percent chance the weather pattern could arrive as early as June, the Australia's weather bureau said.

The soybean market rose for a second day amid support from rains in Argentina delaying harvest.

But forecasts for record-large global soybean stocks by Sept. 1 capped gains, along with concerns about the finding of bird flu in a U.S. commercial chicken operation.

If the flu spreads, it could curb demand for soymeal, used in poultry feed.

May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.61-3/4 a bushel, adding to Tuesday's 1.2 percent rally.

Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds bought 6,000 corn contracts and sold 6,000 in wheat.

Prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.75 -1.25 -0.25% -1.29% 512.38 35 CBOT corn 372.25 -1.25 -0.33% +0.47% 383.38 34 CBOT soy 961.75 1.50 +0.16% +1.37% 973.83 44 CBOT rice $10.20 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.94% $10.70 29 WTI crude $53.54 $0.25 +0.47% +3.14% $48.91 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 -$0.002 -0.18% +0.63% USD/AUD 0.759 -0.003 -0.41% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)