* Wheat bounces off near 1-month low * Still concern about U.S. Plains dryness (Recasts with European trade, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, April 15 Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday, bouncing off a near one-month low hit earlier, due to concern about whether rain forecast for the parched U.S. wheat belt will arrive in sufficient volumes. Corn fell, resuming its recent weakness on plentiful global supplies, and soybeans rose on worry about delays to the harvest in major exporter Argentina. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was up 0.2 percent at $4.98 a bushel at 1104 GMT after previously falling to $4.95 a bushel, the lowest since March 16. Wheat fell below $5 a bushel on Tuesday, under continued pressure from forecasts of drought-relieving showers in the U.S. grain belt. May corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.71 a bushel. May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.63-3/4 a bushel, adding to Tuesday's 1.1 percent rally. Concerns remained about whether rain in U.S. wheat belts will be sufficient and will actually fall as forecast. "The forecast rain in the U.S. plains must actually fall in large volumes if crops are to benefit," one European trader said. "There is also some bargain-hunting in wheat after prices fell below the $5 level." The Commodity Weather Group forecast total rain through Saturday in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt at 0.5 to 2 inches (1 to 5 cm), with local rainfall of up to 4.5 inches. The rain would follow a decline in weekly crop ratings amid dryness. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 42 percent of U.S. winter wheat as good to excellent, down from 44 percent a week earlier. "The market is very sensitive to changes to U.S. weather forecasts and actual events at the moment, so that volatility is going to reflect in prices," said Simon Clancy of IKON Commodities. "The rain events that have been forecast need to occur to actually boost the crop, if they don't occur then the crop continues to suffer." The soybean market rose for a second day amid support from rains in Argentina delaying the local harvest. Grains prices at 1104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.00 1.00 +0.20% -0.85% 512.46 36 CBOT corn 371.00 -2.50 -0.67% +0.13% 383.33 33 CBOT soy 962.75 2.50 +0.26% +1.48% 973.87 45 CBOT rice $10.21 $0.00 +0.00% +1.04% $10.70 29 WTI crude $53.92 $0.63 +1.18% +3.87% $48.92 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by Susan Thomas)