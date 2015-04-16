SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. soybeans extended gains into a third session on Thursday, climbing towards a one-week high on technical buying and strong domestic crushing demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.22 percent to $9.67-1/4 a bushel. They advanced 0.5 percent on Wednesday, when prices touched $9.76-3/4 a bushel - the highest since April 7. * Front-month corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.75-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.67 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat was unchanged at $4.90-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.26 percent on Wednesday when prices hit their lowest since March 10 at $4.90 a bushel. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 162.8 million bushels of soybeans in March, well above the average trade estimate of 155.3 million. * Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange raised its forecast of the country's soybean harvest to 59 million tonnes, from 58 million previously. * Corn has drawn some support from worries about excessive rain slowing planting in the U.S. Southeast. * Wheat is under pressure from forecasts for rains across the U.S. Plains. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses against the yen and euro early on Thursday, but suffered bigger falls versus commodity currencies led by the Canadian dollar. * Oil prices rallied and U.S. crude jumped nearly 6 percent to a 2015 peak on Wednesday after government data showed crude oil inventories in the United States rose less than expected last week. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, fueled by gains in oil companies and speculation that upcoming first-quarter earnings reports might not be quite as weak as previously thought. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Foreign direct investment Mar 1230 U.S. Housing starts Mar 1230 U.S. Building permits Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index pr Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.26% 512.56 31 CBOT corn 375.50 -0.50 -0.13% +0.54% 383.00 40 CBOT soy 967.25 2.25 +0.23% +0.73% 973.33 50 CBOT rice $10.35 $0.00 +0.00% +2.38% $10.71 27 WTI crude $56.02 -$0.37 -0.66% +5.12% $49.18 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 $0.005 +0.45% +0.75% USD/AUD 0.771 0.003 +0.43% +1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)