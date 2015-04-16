* Soybean prices rise on weaker dollar * Corn up for third day on planting delays * Wheat firms for first time in four sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. soybeans extended gains into a third session on Thursday as the dollar weakened, with the oilseed climbing towards a one-week high touched the day before. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, rebounding from a one-month low hit on Wednesday, while corn climbed for a third consecutive session on concerns over potential planting delays. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans advanced 0.41 percent to $9.69 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent in the previous session. "Prices did tack higher when the U.S. dollar weakened to underline, again, how keen the competition has become from South American soybeans," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Analysts also noted some support from signs of strong U.S. crushing demand. The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 162.8 million bushels of soybeans in March, well above the average trade estimate of 155.3 million. Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange raised its forecast of the country's soybean harvest to 59 million tonnes, from 58 million previously. Front-month corn rose 0.33 percent to $3.77-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.67 percent in the previous session. Traders said corn has drawn support from worries about excessive rain slowing planting in the U.S. Southeast. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier this week that farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent and below analysts' expectations. Front-month wheat rose 0.61 percent to $4.93-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.26 percent on Wednesday when prices hit their lowest since March 10 at $4.90 a bushel. Despite firming, wheat remains under pressure from forecasts for rains across the U.S. Plains. Grains prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.75 3.00 +0.61% -0.65% 512.66 34 CBOT corn 377.25 1.25 +0.33% +1.00% 383.06 44 CBOT soy 969.00 4.00 +0.41% +0.91% 973.39 52 CBOT rice $10.35 $0.00 +0.05% +2.42% $10.71 28 WTI crude $56.06 -$0.33 -0.59% +5.20% $49.18 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 $0.002 +0.21% +0.51% USD/AUD 0.776 0.008 +1.05% +1.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)