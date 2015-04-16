* Argentine soy crop forecast confirms big S. American supply

* Corn eases after gains supported by slow start to planting

* Wheat steadies after one-month low on rain relief

* Grain markets await weekly U.S. export sales (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. soybeans eased on Thursday as hefty supplies from the advancing South American harvest curbed support from U.S. crushing demand and technical buying that had pushed prices to a one-week high a day earlier.

Wheat inched higher after three falling sessions linked to rain relief for U.S. crops that took the market to a one-month low. Corn ticked lower after rising for two days on concerns over potential planting delays.

Subdued grain markets were also awaiting fresh direction from weekly U.S. export sales figures at 1230 GMT.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month May soybeans were down 0.3 percent to $9.62 a bushel, extending a pullback from the one-week high of $9.76-3/4 hit during Wednesday's session.

"NOPA confirms strong soybean demand for crushers in the domestic American market," French consultancy Agritel said in a market note. "However, the large South American harvest should ease tensions in the international market."

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said its members crushed 162.8 million bushels of soybeans in March, well above the average trade estimate of 155.3 million.

But the prospect of record production from the ongoing South American harvest remained a brake on prices.

The Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday raised its forecast of Argentina's soybean crop to 59 million tonnes from 58 million. The revision put in perspective concern about potential rain delays to harvesting in the week ahead.

Traders will be looking for further signs in the weekly U.S. export data that importers are turning to cheaper new-crop supplies from South America.

CBOT May corn inched down 0.3 percent to $3.74-3/4 a bushel.

Corn has drawn support from worries about rain slowing planting in the United States, although traders have said it was still early in the season and that U.S. farmers have previously shown a capacity to catch up on plantings during rain breaks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier this week that farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent and below analysts' expectations.

May wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.92-1/4 a bushel. It earlier equalled Wednesday's one-month low of $4.90 but held that level again.

The market is waiting to see if showers will improve the condition of crops in dry zones, after nationwide crop ratings declined last week.

(Editing by Joseph Radford, editing by David Evans)