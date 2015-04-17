SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. wheat edged lower on
Friday, with the grain poised for its biggest weekly loss in
nine months as rains across the U.S. Plains eased concerns over
potential yield losses
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat down more
than 6 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day loss since
July 2014.
* Wheat hit a low of $4.89 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest
since March 10.
* Front-month soybeans up more than 1.5 percent for
the week, recouping half the losses from the previous week.
* Front-month corn little changed for the week.
* Wheat under pressure as rains arrive across U.S. Plains.
* Showers in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the
central Plains through the weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1
to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt.
* The likely boost in crop prospects comes at a time of poor
export demand for U.S. wheat amid ample world supplies and a
dollar hovering near 12-year highs.
* Soybeans draws support on better-than-expected weekly U.S.
soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and some
harvest delays in South America.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a
basket of major currencies early on Friday, having suffered yet
another setback overnight in the hands of more underwhelming
U.S. economic data.
* Crude oil prices jumped to fresh 2015 peaks on Thursday,
turning higher on news that a tribal group made up of former Al
Qaeda militants took control of a major southern oil terminal in
Yemen.
* U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as
lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports
offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Euro zone Current account Feb
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final Mar
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar
1400 U.S. Leading index
Mar
1400 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Apr
Grains prices at 0041 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 490.00 -0.75 -0.15% -0.15% 512.93 33
CBOT corn 376.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.13% 382.71 42
CBOT soy 967.50 1.50 +0.16% +0.26% 972.71 51
CBOT rice $10.18 -$0.03 -0.29% -1.55% $10.91 22
WTI crude $56.43 -$0.28 -0.49% +0.07% $49.43 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.078 $0.002 +0.18% +0.89%
USD/AUD 0.779 -0.001 -0.13% +1.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)