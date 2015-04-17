SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. wheat edged lower on Friday, with the grain poised for its biggest weekly loss in nine months as rains across the U.S. Plains eased concerns over potential yield losses FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat down more than 6 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day loss since July 2014. * Wheat hit a low of $4.89 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since March 10. * Front-month soybeans up more than 1.5 percent for the week, recouping half the losses from the previous week. * Front-month corn little changed for the week. * Wheat under pressure as rains arrive across U.S. Plains. * Showers in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the central Plains through the weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1 to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt. * The likely boost in crop prospects comes at a time of poor export demand for U.S. wheat amid ample world supplies and a dollar hovering near 12-year highs. * Soybeans draws support on better-than-expected weekly U.S. soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and some harvest delays in South America. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having suffered yet another setback overnight in the hands of more underwhelming U.S. economic data. * Crude oil prices jumped to fresh 2015 peaks on Thursday, turning higher on news that a tribal group made up of former Al Qaeda militants took control of a major southern oil terminal in Yemen. * U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account Feb 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final Mar 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar 1400 U.S. Leading index Mar 1400 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Apr Grains prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.00 -0.75 -0.15% -0.15% 512.93 33 CBOT corn 376.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.13% 382.71 42 CBOT soy 967.50 1.50 +0.16% +0.26% 972.71 51 CBOT rice $10.18 -$0.03 -0.29% -1.55% $10.91 22 WTI crude $56.43 -$0.28 -0.49% +0.07% $49.43 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.078 $0.002 +0.18% +0.89% USD/AUD 0.779 -0.001 -0.13% +1.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)