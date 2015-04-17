* Wheat down 6.6 pct this week, most since July
* Rains to bring relief to U.S. hard red winter crop
* Soybean prices underpinned by higher U.S. weekly exports
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 17 Chicago wheat lost more
ground on Friday, falling for four out of five sessions and on
track for its biggest weekly decline since July on forecasts of
much-needed rains across the U.S. grain belt.
Soybean prices were largely unchanged after climbing for the
last three sessions on support from higher weekly export sales,
although gains were capped by ample global supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat is down 6.6
percent for the week, its biggest seven-day loss since July.
"The rain does look to be arriving just in time for hard red
winter wheat," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
"Next week's crop conditions report will be scoured for
signs that the rainfall has at least arrested the decline in
crop health."
Showers in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the
central Plains through the weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1
to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt.
May wheat had fallen 0.5 percent to $4.88-1/2 a bushel by
0157 GMT on Friday.
The likely boost in crop prospects comes at a time of poor
export demand for U.S. wheat amid abundant world supplies and a
dollar hovering near 12-year highs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for 2014/15 at a net 47,900
tonnes, a marketing year low.
The market is awaiting result of a tender issued by the
Ethiopian government to purchase 400,000 tonnes of milling
wheat.
Soybeans are drawing support on better-than-expected weekly
U.S. soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and
some harvest delays in South America.
Still, all-time high soybean supplies from Latin America
kept a lid on prices. May soybeans were little changed at
$9.65-3/4 a bushel.
Commodity funds bought a net 2,000 CBOT wheat contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were net even in corn
and soybeans.
Grains prices at 0157 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 488.50 -2.25 -0.46% -0.46% 512.88 33
CBOT corn 375.75 -0.50 -0.13% -0.07% 382.68 40
CBOT soy 965.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.08% 972.65 48
CBOT rice $10.10 -$0.11 -1.08% -2.32% $10.90 20
WTI crude $56.08 -$0.63 -1.11% -0.55% $49.42 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.000 +0.01% +0.72%
USD/AUD 0.777 -0.003 -0.35% +1.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)