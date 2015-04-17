* Wheat down 6.6 pct this week, most since July

* Rains to bring relief to U.S. hard red winter crop

* Soybean prices underpinned by higher U.S. weekly exports (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 17 Chicago wheat lost more ground on Friday, falling for four out of five sessions and on track for its biggest weekly decline since July on forecasts of much-needed rains across the U.S. grain belt.

Soybean prices were largely unchanged after climbing for the last three sessions on support from higher weekly export sales, although gains were capped by ample global supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat is down 6.6 percent for the week, its biggest seven-day loss since July.

"The rain does look to be arriving just in time for hard red winter wheat," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Next week's crop conditions report will be scoured for signs that the rainfall has at least arrested the decline in crop health."

Showers in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the central Plains through the weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1 to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt.

May wheat had fallen 0.5 percent to $4.88-1/2 a bushel by 0157 GMT on Friday.

The likely boost in crop prospects comes at a time of poor export demand for U.S. wheat amid abundant world supplies and a dollar hovering near 12-year highs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for 2014/15 at a net 47,900 tonnes, a marketing year low.

The market is awaiting result of a tender issued by the Ethiopian government to purchase 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat.

Soybeans are drawing support on better-than-expected weekly U.S. soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and some harvest delays in South America.

Still, all-time high soybean supplies from Latin America kept a lid on prices. May soybeans were little changed at $9.65-3/4 a bushel.

Commodity funds bought a net 2,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were net even in corn and soybeans.

Grains prices at 0157 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.50 -2.25 -0.46% -0.46% 512.88 33 CBOT corn 375.75 -0.50 -0.13% -0.07% 382.68 40 CBOT soy 965.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.08% 972.65 48 CBOT rice $10.10 -$0.11 -1.08% -2.32% $10.90 20 WTI crude $56.08 -$0.63 -1.11% -0.55% $49.42 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.000 +0.01% +0.72% USD/AUD 0.777 -0.003 -0.35% +1.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)