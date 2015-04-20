SYDNEY, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for a fifth
consecutive session on Monday as Chinese economic stimulus
spurred expectations of increased demand from the world's
largest soybean importer, driving the oilseed to its longest
price rally in more than four months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.6
percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.29 percent on
Friday.
* Soybeans is up for a fifth consecutive session, the
longest rally since December 12, 2014.
* Front-month corn rose 0.26 percent to $3.80-3/4 a
bushel, having gained 0.93 percent in the previous session when
prices hit a high of $3.80-3/4 a bushel - the highest since
April 8.
* Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.89-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.76 percent on Friday.
* China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two
months, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest
economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.
* Storms late last week brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain
to the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt, with some local amounts
near 2.5 inches in northwestern Kansas and central Oklahoma.
Showers were expected to continue this weekend.
* Russia's Agriculture Ministry proposed cancelling a tax on
wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off to a sleepy start on Monday, in
contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and
New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus
injection.
* U.S. crude futures rose around 1 percent on Monday to
above $56 a barrel on the back of continued turmoil in Yemen and
worries over lower U.S. oil output.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices Mar
1230 U.S. National activity index Mar
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 489.75 0.50 +0.10% +0.10% 508.00 35
CBOT corn 380.75 1.00 +0.26% +1.20% 382.55 54
CBOT soy 974.50 5.75 +0.59% +0.88% 972.13 58
CBOT rice $10.19 $0.03 +0.25% -0.24% $10.89 21
WTI crude $56.37 $0.63 +1.13% +1.13% $49.88 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.081 $0.001 +0.06% +0.47%
USD/AUD 0.782 0.005 +0.64% +0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)