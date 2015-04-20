SYDNEY, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as Chinese economic stimulus spurred expectations of increased demand from the world's largest soybean importer, driving the oilseed to its longest price rally in more than four months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.29 percent on Friday. * Soybeans is up for a fifth consecutive session, the longest rally since December 12, 2014. * Front-month corn rose 0.26 percent to $3.80-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.93 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.80-3/4 a bushel - the highest since April 8. * Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.89-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.76 percent on Friday. * China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two months, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth. * Storms late last week brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain to the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt, with some local amounts near 2.5 inches in northwestern Kansas and central Oklahoma. Showers were expected to continue this weekend. * Russia's Agriculture Ministry proposed cancelling a tax on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a sleepy start on Monday, in contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus injection. * U.S. crude futures rose around 1 percent on Monday to above $56 a barrel on the back of continued turmoil in Yemen and worries over lower U.S. oil output. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. National activity index Mar Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.75 0.50 +0.10% +0.10% 508.00 35 CBOT corn 380.75 1.00 +0.26% +1.20% 382.55 54 CBOT soy 974.50 5.75 +0.59% +0.88% 972.13 58 CBOT rice $10.19 $0.03 +0.25% -0.24% $10.89 21 WTI crude $56.37 $0.63 +1.13% +1.13% $49.88 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.081 $0.001 +0.06% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.782 0.005 +0.64% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)