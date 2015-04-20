* Soybeans fall for 5th session on Chinese stimulus

* Wheat pressured by supplies, poor demand for U.S. cargoes (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as Chinese economic stimulus spurred expectations of higher demand from the world's top importer, triggering the market's longest rally in more than four months.

Wheat lost ground to trade near a one-month low hit last week with improved U.S. weather boosting the winter crop amid poor demand.

Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $9.75-1/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT, having firmed 0.3 percent on Friday. The market is up for a fifth session, the longest rally since December on a continuation chart.

Wheat slid 0.3 percent to $4.93-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel.

"Chinese stimulus is helpful for the soybean market, that seems to be the primary motivation for the jump in prices today," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"For wheat, U.S. weather is looking good as there were some rains late last week. Overall there is ample supply, not just in the U.S. but in Europe as well."

China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two months, adding more liquidity to the world's No.2 economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

China imports more than 60 percent of soybeans traded worldwide. The country bought 4.49 million tonnes of soybeans in March, up 5.4 percent from the month before as it shifts to cheaper South American supplies.

Forecasts of wet weather continue to pressure prices of U.S. wheat, which is failing to find business in the face of stiff competition from rival exporters.

Storms late last week brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain to the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt, with some local amounts near 2.5 inches in northwestern Kansas and central Oklahoma.

Egypt on Saturday bought 300,000 tonnes of French, Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender, paying an average price of $221.39 a tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.

Russia's Agriculture Ministry proposed cancelling a tax on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters.

Commodity funds bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Friday, trade sources said. The funds sold 3,000 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT corn 380.50 0.75 +0.20% +1.13% 382.54 54 CBOT soy 975.25 6.50 +0.67% +0.96% 972.15 59 CBOT rice $10.19 $0.03 +0.25% -0.24% $10.89 21 WTI crude $56.45 $0.71 +1.27% +1.27% $49.88 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.080 $0.000 -0.04% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.781 0.004 +0.46% +0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)