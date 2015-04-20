* Soybeans fall for 5th session on Chinese stimulus
* Wheat pressured by supplies, poor demand for U.S. cargoes
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for a
fifth consecutive session on Monday as Chinese economic stimulus
spurred expectations of higher demand from the world's top
importer, triggering the market's longest rally in more than
four months.
Wheat lost ground to trade near a one-month low hit last
week with improved U.S. weather boosting the winter crop amid
poor demand.
Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.7 percent
to $9.75-1/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT, having firmed 0.3 percent on
Friday. The market is up for a fifth session, the longest rally
since December on a continuation chart.
Wheat slid 0.3 percent to $4.93-1/4 a bushel and corn
rose 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel.
"Chinese stimulus is helpful for the soybean market, that
seems to be the primary motivation for the jump in prices
today," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
"For wheat, U.S. weather is looking good as there were some
rains late last week. Overall there is ample supply, not just in
the U.S. but in Europe as well."
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two
months, adding more liquidity to the world's No.2 economy to
help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.
China imports more than 60 percent of soybeans traded
worldwide. The country bought 4.49 million tonnes of soybeans in
March, up 5.4 percent from the month before as it shifts to
cheaper South American supplies.
Forecasts of wet weather continue to pressure prices of U.S.
wheat, which is failing to find business in the face of stiff
competition from rival exporters.
Storms late last week brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain to
the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt, with some local amounts
near 2.5 inches in northwestern Kansas and central Oklahoma.
Egypt on Saturday bought 300,000 tonnes of French, Russian
and Romanian wheat in a tender, paying an average price of
$221.39 a tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry proposed cancelling a tax on
wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters.
Commodity funds bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Friday, trade sources said. The funds sold 3,000 wheat contracts
and were net even in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0218 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT corn 380.50 0.75 +0.20% +1.13% 382.54 54
CBOT soy 975.25 6.50 +0.67% +0.96% 972.15 59
CBOT rice $10.19 $0.03 +0.25% -0.24% $10.89 21
WTI crude $56.45 $0.71 +1.27% +1.27% $49.88 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.080 $0.000 -0.04% +0.38%
USD/AUD 0.781 0.004 +0.46% +0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)