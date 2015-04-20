* Chinese stimulus move helps soy rise for 5th day
* Wheat higher after last week's slide on rain, exports
* Crop report eyed for wheat ratings after rain
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for
a fifth consecutive session on Monday as an economic stimulus
move by top importer China reinforced expectations of brisk
demand for the oilseed.
Wheat rose to recover a little of its heavy losses from last
week but improving moisture conditions for U.S. crops and weak
export competitiveness continued to hang over the market.
Corn was almost unchanged.
Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.4 percent
to $9.72-3/4 a bushel by 1119 GMT.
"Chinese stimulus is helpful for the soybean market, that
seems to be the primary motivation for the jump in prices
today," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves in a bid to spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
China imports more than 60 percent of soybeans traded
worldwide and positive economic indicators tend to boost market
sentiment even if demand is less elastic than in other
commodities.
The Chinese policy action reinforced demand hopes after
robust monthly U.S. soybean crushing figures last week.
But analysts said prices were liable to be capped as an
expected record South American harvest bolsters global supply.
"As far as soybeans are concerned, 2015/16 currently looks
like showing another considerable supply surplus," Commerzbank
analysts said in a note. "We therefore remain sceptical as to
whether the soybean price will be able to maintain its upswing
of recent days for any length of time."
CBOT May wheat added 0.3 percent to $4.95-3/4 a bushel
and May corn edged down 0.2 percent to $3.79 a bushel.
Spot wheat touched a one-month low last week amidst a 6
percent weekly slide, sapped by signs of rain relief for parched
winter wheat zones plus further signs of tepid export demand.
Much of the U.S. Plains saw some weekend rain and traders
are now waiting to see if crop ratings will show an improvement
in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture report published
after the close of trading on Monday.
Last week's slide in international wheat markets triggered
some fresh export demand. Egypt on Saturday bought 300,000
tonnes of French, Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for
June 5-15 shipment.
But the Egyptian tender also underscored uncompetitive U.S.
rates while demonstrating competitive Russian prices, even with
an export duty that currently runs until June 30.
"Overall there is ample supply, not just in the U.S. but in
Europe as well," Ziebell said of the wheat market.
