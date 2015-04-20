* Chinese stimulus move helps soy rise for 5th day

* Wheat higher after last week's slide on rain, exports

* Crop report eyed for wheat ratings after rain (Update with European trading; changes byline and dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as an economic stimulus move by top importer China reinforced expectations of brisk demand for the oilseed.

Wheat rose to recover a little of its heavy losses from last week but improving moisture conditions for U.S. crops and weak export competitiveness continued to hang over the market.

Corn was almost unchanged.

Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.72-3/4 a bushel by 1119 GMT.

"Chinese stimulus is helpful for the soybean market, that seems to be the primary motivation for the jump in prices today," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

China imports more than 60 percent of soybeans traded worldwide and positive economic indicators tend to boost market sentiment even if demand is less elastic than in other commodities.

The Chinese policy action reinforced demand hopes after robust monthly U.S. soybean crushing figures last week.

But analysts said prices were liable to be capped as an expected record South American harvest bolsters global supply.

"As far as soybeans are concerned, 2015/16 currently looks like showing another considerable supply surplus," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "We therefore remain sceptical as to whether the soybean price will be able to maintain its upswing of recent days for any length of time."

CBOT May wheat added 0.3 percent to $4.95-3/4 a bushel and May corn edged down 0.2 percent to $3.79 a bushel.

Spot wheat touched a one-month low last week amidst a 6 percent weekly slide, sapped by signs of rain relief for parched winter wheat zones plus further signs of tepid export demand.

Much of the U.S. Plains saw some weekend rain and traders are now waiting to see if crop ratings will show an improvement in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture report published after the close of trading on Monday.

Last week's slide in international wheat markets triggered some fresh export demand. Egypt on Saturday bought 300,000 tonnes of French, Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for June 5-15 shipment.

But the Egyptian tender also underscored uncompetitive U.S. rates while demonstrating competitive Russian prices, even with an export duty that currently runs until June 30.

"Overall there is ample supply, not just in the U.S. but in Europe as well," Ziebell said of the wheat market.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alison Williams)