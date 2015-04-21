SYDNEY, April 21 U.S. corn futures fell for a second session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn planting in key producing regions was well advanced, though national planting was slightly below average pace. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn dropped 0.53 percent to $3.76 a bushel, having closed down 0.46 percent in the previous session. * Front-month soybeans eased 0.23 percent to $9.75-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.9 percent on Monday. * Front-month wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.86 percent the day before. * The USDA said 9 percent of the corn crop in the top 18 producing states was planted as of Sunday - up from 2 percent the previous week but lagging the five-year pace of 13 percent. * In the top corn states, planting jumped to 15 percent in Illinois, 12 percent in Minnesota and 7 percent in Iowa. * Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, found a lethal strain of bird flu in millions of hens at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst case so far in a national outbreak. * U.S. winter wheat conditions held steady, with 42 percent of the crop rated good to excellent despite last week's rains that covered two-thirds of the Plains. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose broadly on Monday, with the euro sliding more than half a percent against the U.S currency, on growing concern that Greece may default on debts. * Oil prices ended in positive territory on Monday after a drop in stockpiles at the delivery point for U.S. crude in the second half of last week outweighed pressure from near record high production in Saudi Arabia. * Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday after China moved to stimulate its slowing economy, while investors bought up technology stocks on cautious optimism on upcoming earnings reports. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.25 -2.00 -0.40% +1.43% 508.56 37 CBOT corn 376.00 -2.00 -0.53% -0.99% 382.06 44 CBOT soy 975.25 -2.25 -0.23% +0.67% 971.92 56 CBOT rice $10.05 $0.02 +0.20% -1.08% $10.86 21 WTI crude $56.34 -$0.04 -0.07% +1.08% $49.89 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.074 $0.000 +0.03% -0.61% USD/AUD 0.770 -0.002 -0.25% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)