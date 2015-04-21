* Corn falls 0.6 pct on strong pace of U.S. planting
* Wheat pressured by favourable U.S. crop weather
* Forecasts of higher wheat output in Russia weigh
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago corn futures fell
for a second session on Tuesday, pressured by a government
report showing U.S. farmers made strong planting progress last
week as weather across the Midwest turned dry.
Wheat edged lower, giving up some of its gains from the last
session, on forecasts of more beneficial rains in the U.S.
Plains and estimates of higher production in Russia.
Chicago Board of Trade corn had dropped 0.6 percent to
$3.75-3/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT, having closed down half a
percent in the previous session.
Wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.96-1/2 a bushel, after
closing up 0.9 percent the day before. Soybeans eased 0.1
percent to $9.76-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on
Monday.
"Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving
conditions for fieldwork a week out," Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in
a note to clients.
Dry weather in most of the northern Plains and Midwest
allowed farmers to make a big jump in corn and spring wheat
planting last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on
Monday.
In its weekly crop progress report, the agency said 9
percent of the corn crop in the top 18 producing states was
planted as of Sunday - up from 2 percent the previous week but
lagging the five-year pace of 13 percent.
For U.S. winter wheat, conditions held steady, with 42
percent of the crop rated good to excellent.
"Kansas and Oklahoma, the major hard red winter wheat
states, saw no deterioration to suggest the rainfall over the
past week has been timely," said Gorey.
"Weather forecasters continue to see further useful rain
looking out a week, so worries about U.S. wheat are unlikely to
return soon."
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is
likely to harvest between 54 million and 59 million tonnes of
wheat in 2015, a leading agriculture consultancy IKAR said, up
from 52-57 million tonnes previously expected.
The outbreak of birdflu in the U.S. is raising concerns as
this could potentially reduce demand for feed ingredients such
as corn and soymeal.
Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, found a lethal
strain of bird flu in millions of hens at an egg-laying facility
on Monday, the worst case so far in a national outbreak that
prompted Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.
The facility houses 3.8 million hens, according to the
company, which sells eggs to food manufacturers, government
agencies and retailers.
Grains prices at 0236 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.50 -1.75 -0.35% +1.48% 508.57 36
CBOT corn 375.75 -2.25 -0.60% -1.05% 382.05 42
CBOT soy 976.25 -1.25 -0.13% +0.77% 971.95 57
CBOT rice $10.08 $0.05 +0.50% -0.79% $10.86 23
WTI crude $56.17 -$0.21 -0.37% +0.77% $49.88 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.073 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.71%
USD/AUD 0.769 -0.003 -0.43% -1.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)