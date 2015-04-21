* Corn falls 0.6 pct on strong pace of U.S. planting

* Wheat pressured by favourable U.S. crop weather

* Forecasts of higher wheat output in Russia weigh (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago corn futures fell for a second session on Tuesday, pressured by a government report showing U.S. farmers made strong planting progress last week as weather across the Midwest turned dry.

Wheat edged lower, giving up some of its gains from the last session, on forecasts of more beneficial rains in the U.S. Plains and estimates of higher production in Russia.

Chicago Board of Trade corn had dropped 0.6 percent to $3.75-3/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT, having closed down half a percent in the previous session.

Wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.96-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.9 percent the day before. Soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $9.76-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Monday.

"Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving conditions for fieldwork a week out," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients.

Dry weather in most of the northern Plains and Midwest allowed farmers to make a big jump in corn and spring wheat planting last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

In its weekly crop progress report, the agency said 9 percent of the corn crop in the top 18 producing states was planted as of Sunday - up from 2 percent the previous week but lagging the five-year pace of 13 percent.

For U.S. winter wheat, conditions held steady, with 42 percent of the crop rated good to excellent.

"Kansas and Oklahoma, the major hard red winter wheat states, saw no deterioration to suggest the rainfall over the past week has been timely," said Gorey.

"Weather forecasters continue to see further useful rain looking out a week, so worries about U.S. wheat are unlikely to return soon."

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is likely to harvest between 54 million and 59 million tonnes of wheat in 2015, a leading agriculture consultancy IKAR said, up from 52-57 million tonnes previously expected.

The outbreak of birdflu in the U.S. is raising concerns as this could potentially reduce demand for feed ingredients such as corn and soymeal.

Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, found a lethal strain of bird flu in millions of hens at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst case so far in a national outbreak that prompted Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency.

The facility houses 3.8 million hens, according to the company, which sells eggs to food manufacturers, government agencies and retailers.

Grains prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.50 -1.75 -0.35% +1.48% 508.57 36 CBOT corn 375.75 -2.25 -0.60% -1.05% 382.05 42 CBOT soy 976.25 -1.25 -0.13% +0.77% 971.95 57 CBOT rice $10.08 $0.05 +0.50% -0.79% $10.86 23 WTI crude $56.17 -$0.21 -0.37% +0.77% $49.88 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.71% USD/AUD 0.769 -0.003 -0.43% -1.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)